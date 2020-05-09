Chris Hemsworth (the Avengers Endgame) and Liam always ready to fight when they were children, the story that will make you hallucinate

While in recent we give you the opportunity to discover which of the three brothers Chris, Liam and Luke Hemsworth is the most rich, all were able to get a place in Hollywood, and now hear to wonder. While their fraternal relationship seems to be indestructible, be aware that this has not always been the case, and Liam and Chris in particular had relationships very conflicting being young. Present on the talk show Conan several years ago, Liam Hemsworth revealed that he and Chris fought constantly to the point of using a firearm to defend themselvesa story that will surprise more than one.

During the interview, Liam Hemsworth says that he and his brother had a habit of getting into a fist fight to see which of them would sit next to the driver in the car. But the anecdote that follows is even more mind-blowing. The actor of 30 years reveals that their grandfather had given them a knife is very dangerous, the type of knife which has the purpose to stay planted on the target to which it is launched. Then in the midst of a conflict with Chris, Liam said that he introduced this knife on the face of his brother. Fortunately, the blade of it has not reached. According to the actor, this gesture was a pure warning against him in case he would continue to annoy him. A hell of a story !