Chris Hemsworth (the Avengers Endgame) completely snubbed by an actor very well known, the story also hilarious than annoying

If the editorial’ of melty has already unveiled everything you need to know about Chris Hemsworth, be aware that there are probably full of anecdotes that you still do not know about the actor. Like the one where he was completely snubbed by a star known. The story goes back to 2013 when the actor was in Japan for the promotion of the second pane Thor. According to the confidences of his personal coach Luke Zoccki in the podcast australian Fitzy & Wippahe asked his publicist to arrange a meeting with Leonardo DiCaprio who was staying in the same hotel as him. “Try me Leo, I would like to drink a beer with him” said the brother of Liam Hemsworth. Unfortunately for him, the star of Titanic never responded. Ouch !

Leonardo DiCaprio

But Chris Hemsworth do not let this undermine morale by this dismal failure. Two days later, the actor has retried his luck to attract the attention of Leonardo DiCaprio. “We were in the lobby of the hotel. It was like a scene in slow motion. I remember that Chris was welcomed, as a sign of the hand very slowly, I turned around and I saw DiCaprio in the process of walking surrounded by 15 guys and it is just past, right in front of Chris. It was embarrassing’ explained his coach. A small moment of solitude is so. The story does not say if the two actors have finally been able to spend time together, but one can only hope. And for still more info, check out how did the meeting between Chris Hemsworth and Brad Pitt.