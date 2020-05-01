Chris Hemsworth (the Avengers Endgame) dad proud, his tender confidences on his children !

A family very happy ! Well, yes, the meltynautes, this is now nearly ten years that the star of Thor and his wife live the great love. Between them, there has been a real stroke of lightning to the point that the two love birds did not hesitate to marry at the end of three months only. Like what the fairy tales do exist. While the editorial’ of melty was the point on the rumor that claimed that Chris Hemsworth and Elsa Pataky were at the edge of divorce, the young dad has taken the time to confide on his children during an interview with the site Refinery 29 : “When I look at my children, I say to myself that we live in a wonderful time.”

Chris Hemsworth and Elsa Pataky

He continued by stating : “I think it’s great that my son can dress up as Wonder Woman and that my daughter could dress up as Thor. When my daughter, who is seven years old, or that my sons have five years to hear someone say : “Oh stop you driving like a girl !”, they did not hesitate to answer him : “what is there wrong with being a girl ?” I love the fact that they are able to realize that and they pay attention. I hope they will be able to be empathetic to the situation of anyone regardless of their style of life.” Very beautiful statements that prove how much he is proud of his children. In the meantime, Elsa Pataky has entrusted the defects of Chris Hemsworth.