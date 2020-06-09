Chris Hemsworth (the Avengers Endgame) embarrassed that Elsa Pataky has abandoned his career for him, this gesture that he has done for the thank

Earlier this year, a crazy rumor claimed that Elsa Pataky was close to his ex and on the verge of divorce with Chris Hemsworth, speculation, quickly denied, because they are still today one of the couples most solid in the world of cinema. Married since 2010, the two lovebirds have quickly found a balance in their relationship even if this has involved the arrest of the artistic career of Elsa for the benefit of his beloved Chris. In fact, the actress, 43-year-old knew a great success in her native Spain before putting aside her profession when she met Chris, a sacrifice which he feels obviously guilty.

Both the poster of the film 12 Strong released in 2018, where they play a couple, Elsa Pataky revealed in an interview for Independent that Chris Hemsworth had blown production the idea that she embodies the role of his sweetheart on the screen: “It was actually Chris who suggested that I interpret the role” before entrusting that he felt so uncomfortable to have deprived of her acting career: “I think it would be complicated for both of us to work at the same time. It was a small role, and I think that Chris wanted me to do it because he feels a little guilty because of my decision to put aside my career for him so that he could follow his own passion. I’ve been doing this for a long time and he wanted to have a career and a family, so I said to him: do it and I’ll be there with our children.” A compromise that works well for years! Still regarding Chris Hemsworth, check out how he and Chris Evans have helped each other since their debut in the franchise, Marvel.