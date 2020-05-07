Chris Hemsworth (the Avengers Endgame) far from perfect ? Elsa Pataky speaks out on the flaws of her husband

A romance without cloud ? Well, yes, the meltynautes, for years, the two actors live a real fairy tale. Crazy in love and parents to three children, they have constantly to prove that their marriage was solid in spite of the rumors of which they are regularly subjected. While Chris Hemsworth is supporting Liam since his divorce from Miley Cyrus as the trusted Elsa Pataky, the young woman took the time to reveal about her husband. In fact, a lot of ladies are convinced that it is absolutely perfect and the pretty blonde has said the opposite during his time in the radio show The Kyle and Jackie O Show : “He has a great sense of humor !” She continued with a confident :

“But when he gets angry, he gets really angry. He makes this face when he wakes up in the morning and it is angry… We can see her eyebrows make a strange shape and there, I say to myself : “Oh, oh !” Recently, we were biking with our kids when a man has failed to enter in the bike of one of our children with his car and he was scared. Chris has lost his composure. He asked her to get out of the car. Otherwise, it takes a lot more time than me to prepare. I often surprise myself by looking in the mirror. It kitchen also, it is very creative. Some of its dishes can be very good when others are impossible to swallow !” Of unexpected revelations ! In the meantime, Chris Hemsworth may soon be back for Star Trek 4.