Chris Hemsworth (the Avengers Endgame) intimidating to John Krasiński’s work during his audition for Captain America, the story hilarious (VIDEO)

Hard to imagine someone other than Chris Evans in the role of Captain America and yet, this almost happened ! If Marvel studios was considering already to suggest the character of Steve Rogers to the actor, they have continued testing to try to find another alternative in case he refuses. It is as well that John Krasiński, who is leaving to join the reboot of the Fantastic Four, found himself among the candidates in the fray. A true moment of solitude for the companion of the actress Emily Blunt. The reason for this ? The presence of Chris Hemsworth, who has intimidate. Guest on Monday, February 10, on the plateau of the famous presenter Ellen DeGeneres to promote his film Without a sound 2the american comedian is back with humour on his hearing failed.

John Krasiński was really motivated to get into the MCU, but seeing Chris Hemsworth, he felt slightly embarassed : “I went there to become Captain America. I was able to wear the outfit. It was really cool. I was in the process of putting the costume, I had put on half, I was wearing nothing else than this. And at this moment, Chris Hemsworth came into the room and he threw me ‘you look great, dude.’ And I said to myself, no. You know what ? It is not serious. You don’t have to do that. He was so muscular. He has complimented me but I said, ”t make fun of me Hemsworth’ and I’m gone. No I’m joking, I’ve given everything to this day. But it didn’t work.” Don’t worry, John Krasiński said he did not regret at all to have lost the role of Captain America.