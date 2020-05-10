Chris Hemsworth (the Avengers Endgame) : This is the day where his wife Elsa Pataky saved her life

Like all couples married for many years, Chris Hemsworth and his wife Elsa Pataky are experiencing difficulties in their marriage. But the fans can rest assured that the lovebirds have always managed to overcome hardship and obstacles in their path. Together since 2010, the two parents to India Rose, Tristan and Sasha are more welded than ever. Besides, you didn’t know perhaps, but Elsa Pataky saved the life of her husband Chris Hemsworth. Interviewed by news.com.thethe hero ofAvengers Endgame came back on this day when everything would be able to switch. But what has happened in the past ? According to him, the actor has suffered from disorders related to the altitude after a three-day hike in the mountains of the Himalayas. “I started to have trouble breathing. I had fluid in my lungs but I tried to ignore it,” has he entrusted to you.

Chris Hemsworth can count on Elsa Pataky !

Chris Hemsworth has thus continued his story : "I went to bed and my wife heard my breathing, she could hear that the sound of my chest, something was not right. I told him that I was okay and that he had to go and lie down. She stood and warned the guard that accompanied us. He came, looked at me and said 'Oh my God, it is necessary that one make you a down from the mountain.' Apparently, if I had stayed a few more hours, it could turn drama. I am fortunate that my wife responded. She was the heroine. I was in distress, I needed to be saved." Supported, Chris Hemsworth was able to receive oxygen and an injection, before you can leave. All is well that ends well.