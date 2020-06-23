Chris Hemsworth (the Avengers Endgame) too young to be a father ? Elsa Pataky talks about the difficult start of their marriage

Crazy in love, Chris Hemsworth and Elsa Pataky were hooked from your first appointment. Three months after they met in 2010, and they married in Bali. Two years later, welcomed their first child, a daughter named India. An early happy marriage, but also full of difficulties. Interviewed by Is Australia in 2018, the actress also had entrusted to him : “I think that when you start to form a family, without really knowing more than that, it can be tricky… Chris was too young to have children (she was 29 years of age, she was 36, note), and at the same time, juggling her career and sometimes it was difficult, there were many things that were happening.”

The fans are concerned, Chris Hemsworth was very serious. Determined, the actor has shown his wife Elsa Pataky she could count on him despite his young age. "But Chris has always tried to be the best father he can be, and has always managed to make me feel that our family was the most important thing in their eyes. It is through these trials that our relationship has become so strong" there was, said the actress to the magazine. Today, the hero of the saga Avengers and the Spanish actress are part of the couples most solid of Hollywood.