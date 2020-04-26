Chris Hemsworth (the Avengers Endgame) very close to Tom Hiddleston, the photo that is going to crack all the fans

Recently, we give you the opportunity to discover what really think Chris Hemsworth and Tom Hiddleston to one another, and although the two actors are enemies in Thorthis does not prevent them to be very welded into the everyday life so well that they do loupent never an opportunity to see and spend time together. It was also during a trip to the Comic Con of San Diego that Chris and Tom were closer than everevidenced by a photo that may melt the many fans of the two actors. Without further ado, here is the photo shared by a twitto that will tenderize it.

this photo of taika waititi, tom hiddleston, and chris hemsworth all napping together in a pile like a group of sled dogs is possibly the greatest photo ever taken pic.twitter.com/HTLzhkohSw — Richie Tozier’s PR manager (@rorschachisgay) February 26, 2020

Then, you just lose it ? Visibly exhausted by their journey, Chris HemsworthTom Hiddleston, as well as the producer new zealander Taika Waititi have enjoyed a little nap while they were en route to the event. All three intertwined and that soulful, Mark Ruffalo who played the role of the Hulk was not able to resist the urge to immortalize this moment far too cute. A complicity between the two actors that will delight, without a doubt the internet. In the meantime other moments like this one, check out what film fans have favorite among the Avengers Endgame and Avengers Infinity War.