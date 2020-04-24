Chris Hemsworth the promises: Thor – Love and Thunder “will be crazy”

“This is one of the best scripts I’ve read in years”, he explains about the Marvel movie expected in theatres in 2022.

With the game of déprogrammations in chains, the fourth installment of the adventures of Thor, entitled Love and Thunder, has been postponed from November 2021 to February 2022. Without mitigate a little of the enthusiasm of the performer of the god thor armed with a hammer, Chris Hemsworth.

The director Taika Waititi has convinced Natalie Portman to come back in the series, while providing to the partner of Chris Hemsworth in Men in Black InternationalTessa Thompson, the role of Valkyrie, and, the icing on the cake, the wicked one of the best current actors, the ex-Batman Christian Bale.

But according to the main actor, the trump card of the film, despite an impressive cast, this will be his scenario. “One of the best I’ve read in years”, he says to the Philadeolphia Inquirer. “It’s Taika (Waititi, the director of the very crazy Jojo Rabbit, editor’s note) at its worst, at its best level. If the version that I read is the one with which we will work, this is going to be pretty crazy.”