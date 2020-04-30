Chris Hemsworth (Thor, the Avengers) excluded from the greeting card family by his wife, the photo is hilarious

The period of the festivals of end of the years is not only a sign of meals and gifts, sometimes the pranks are getting in the families. This is the case of the actor Chris Hemsworth. His wife, Elsa Pataky decided to shoot (a little) ridiculous. The picture that emerged is hilarious.

Very much in love, couple Chris Hemsworth and Elsa Patky swimming in happiness. True source of inspiration for many couples in hollywood, the Australian and the Spanish file the perfect love since September 2010. Then, for the holidays of end of years, the actress has hijacked the traditional family photo in time “annoying”. We love it !

At the corner

If his brother Liam Hemsworth comes out of a divorce complicated with singer Miley Cyrus, Chris Hemsworth him, seems to have a good time in the company of his wife. Parents of three childrenthe couple were granted a holiday in Spain. It is with the clan of Elsa Pataky that the vacation took place, and Chris Hemsworth had the air of a lot of fun.

In the background, the deep blue of the Mediterranean and the dancing verdant vegetation. In the foreground all smiles, the actress Elsa Pataky and her family arm in arm. And, between these two plans, out-of-frame, the actor !

Humor

For proof of the humor of the more glamour couples hollywood, Chris Hemsworth has posted on his account Instagram the picture in question. But, more than the aspect “at the corner” of the actor it is the legend who has won all the votes. The one who interprets the god of thunder Thor did not hesitate to turn in derision :

“I love Christmas, it truly enables people to come together. Thank you to Elsa Pataky and her Spanish family to make me really feel as if I was part of the family.”

The trait of humour, the actor has not failed to react to its subscribers. “Why is it that you look like Michael Myers (the villain in the movie “Halloween”, editor’s note) as far as that ?” wondered a fan of fun. For another customer, this photo to “outside the frame” of the actor reminded him of bad memories, “me at the end of each evening !”.