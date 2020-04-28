Chris Hemsworth (Thor) will do a series on the real super-hero

Who better than Chris Hemsworth, who has interpreted Thor in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, to do a series on real super-heroes.

The actor Chris Hemsworth is in the best moment of his career, as he comes to participate in the film the most profitable of the history (Avengers: Endgame) and continue with the adventures of the God of Thunder in Thor: Love and thunder (2021). But it also has other interesting projects as Out of the fire (2020) of the brothers Russo and the biopic the fighter mythical Hulk Hogan. But he also joined National Geographic for the documentary series of super-hero in real life called Without limits.

The scientific series is intended to investigate issues such as people who can live a more healthy life, combat aging, or face extraordinary challenges.

The tweet Holbrook said: “Chris Hemsworth has partnered with National Geographic for a series entitled” Limitless “on the innovative biotechnology and other ways in which we can unlock the super secret powers of the body for a longer and better life. He will be the guinea pig. “

What to talk about this series?

The episodes will focus on the interaction of Chris Hemsworth with a scientist that will raise a few theories on the way in which people can activate their maximum potential and their superhuman abilities. The actor who played Thor in UCM, it will be tested in different scenarios around the world, because these questions require answers. From the mouth of the star, enrol in a training even more draining may not seem attractive on paper, but the possibility of helping someone is probably too much to miss.

“Basically, I was somehow convinced to volunteer as a human guinea pig. Wearing as well a series of mental challenges and physical across the world. All for science “. Chris Hemsworth explained. “We hope to shed light on new ideas and emerging sciences, focusing on the extension of healthy life. The production starts soon, so wish me good luck. “

“I am delighted to associate myself again with Darren Aronofsky and Jane Root. In collaboration with their powerful creative teams in Protozoa and Nutopia, to reveal the science behind the release of superpowers, secret of the body to maximize our potential and live better, longer.

Courteney Monroeadded the president of National Geographic Global Television Networks. “We are very fortunate to have Chris Hemsworth in the center of this series. And so enjoy his genuine curiosity and his powers of super-heroes in real life to push his own personal limits. “

