Chris Hemsworth to Start Nat Geo’s SharkFest 2021

Chris Hemsworth will certainly heading summer season 2021’s SharkFest on Nat Geo with “Shark Coastline.”

The “Avengers” celebrity will certainly start a “unbelievable” objective to examine the procedures implemented to secure mankind’s co-existence with sharks as well as to reveal the complex fact behind the disconcerting boost in shark strikes in Australia. “Shark Coastline” will certainly be created by Nutopia.

Signed up with by the globe’s leading shark specialists– consisting of web surfers, guardians, shark supporters as well as aquatic biologists– Hemsworth starts his trip in his very own yard, Byron Bay, Australia. Right here, he discovers the factors for enhanced shark strikes so near to residence in current years. Hemsworth signs up with regional biologists to discover just how existing preventative procedures function to fend off shark-human experiences as well as dives with various varieties of sharks to recognize their actions as well as power. He additionally discovers the most recent advancements in shark scientific research modern technology made to secure both sharks as well as human beings.

” I have actually invested a lot of my life near or in the sea, sharing the exact same yard with sharks, as well as just recently there’s been some expanding problem relating to a rise in shark task,” claims Hemsworth. “It’s vital that we both revere as well as regard sharks. Our seas depend upon these peak killers for a biodiverse environment; nonetheless, we should additionally find out just how to secure ourselves, which’s my major goal in Shark Coastline.”

Hemsworth as well as Ben Grayson are executive manufacturers on “Shark Coastline.” For Nutopia, Jane Origin, Arif Nurmohamed as well as Mark Hedgecoe are executive manufacturers. For National Geographic, Tracy Rudolph Jackson is executive manufacturer, as well as Geoff Daniels is executive vice head of state, worldwide unscripted home entertainment.

” SharkFest has actually come to be the port of phone call for A-list researchers as well as filmmakers that share our interest for sharks as well as the health and wellness of the world’s seas. In success, we’re additionally attracting celeb believed leaders that have the power to elevate recognition as well as influence actions with their amazing social systems,” claims Geoff Daniels, executive vice head of state of worldwide unscripted home entertainment at National Geographic. “That’s why I could not be a lot more ecstatic regarding Shark Coastline as well as our most recent cooperation with Chris Hemsworth. He’s a courageous protector of nature with a tried and tested dedication to preservation as well as has an unequaled determination to do whatever it requires to aid secure sharks for generations ahead.”

