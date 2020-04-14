Chris Hemsworth tries a “extraction”

Welcome to our weekly recap of new Trailers who recently made his debut, including Extraction. Dive for all the thrills, chills, laughter, remakes and first looks below!

Extraction

Netflix released the official trailer for their upcoming action-thriller produced by Russo Brothers Extractionfeaturing Tyler Rake of Chris Hemsworth as he tries to save the son kidnapped a lord of an international crime. Directed by the stunt coordinator Sam Hargrave, the film will be available streaming on April 24 on Netflix.

The trip to Greece

IFC Films has unveiled the official The trip to Greece trailer for the fourth and final episode of the BBC The trip series, featuring the return of the nominees at the Oscars Steve Coogan and Rob Brydon as versions shell of themselves. The film will arrive on VOD on may 22.

How to build a girl

IFC Films has released the official trailer for the upcoming film adaptation from director Coky Giedroyc How to build a girlbased on the novel semi-autobiographical the English journalist Caitlin Moran. The video showcases the candidate of the Golden Globe Beanie Feldstein as a young journalist musical that transforms into a famous critic of rock Dolly Wilde. The film will arrive in cinemas and on demand on may 8.

Half

Netflix released the official trailer for the feature film romantic comedy Half, written and directed by Alice Wu. The film will be launched on Netflix on the 1st of may.

Kubrick by Kubrick

After the postponement of the film festival’s iconic the last month, Tribeca Film Festival is preparing to launch a catalog selective of its online programming and unveiled the first trailer of the documentary Stanley Kubrick Kubrick by Kubrick.

