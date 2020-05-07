Chris Hemsworth (Tyler Rake) : his confidences too cute on her children

Star famous worldwide thanks to its participation in numerous Marvel movies in which he played Thor, Chris Hemsworth is first and foremost a dad filled ! In an interview with GQ Australia, the actor has spoken about his family life.

If the interpreter of Thor had been voted ‘sexiest Man in the world’ in 2014 and has many fans, he only has eyes for his wife, the actress Spanish Elsa Pataky ! Married since December 26, 2020, the couple has three children : India Rose, born on may 11, 2012, and twins, Tristan and Sasha, born on march 18, 2014. Dad filled, the australian actor has recently told the australian version of the magazine GQ on her life away from the rhinestones and sequins. Recalling a race in which his daughter wanted to participate, he explained how he was ready to do anything to make them proud : “I had to win for my daughter. And at the end, my daughter came and told me : ‘Dad, you’ve won ?’ And I said to myself : ‘How it is-that I earned ? Is it that you looked at ?’“

On the side of their twins, Tristan and Sasha, the star of the film Tyler Rake is fascinated by their differences : “Tristan is very athletic. It is the most emotional. While Sasha looks like a little gangter ! The other day, we were in a by that something happened between Tristan and one other child. He arrived in tears and I asked myself what was wrong and he didn’t wanna tell me. Then her brother, Sasha, said to him : ‘Tristan, what’s happened ?’ and he said to him : ‘A child pushed me.’ And Sasha has been seeing this older child, he was tapped on the shoulder and said : ‘Why did you push my brother ?’ I stood there thinking : ‘I should intervene, but this is awesome’.“

“I don’t want them to feel privileged”

Coming from a family of four children, Chris Hemsworth also entrust have always wanted inculcate the same values in her children than those with which he and his wife grew up : “When I think of my children, I do not want what they are missing this joy. Elsa and I talk a lot about the fact that we hope that they appreciate and respect the things that surround them. I don’t want them to feel privileged in any way whatsoever. The fact that we have money and that their parents are famous, it is special, and it scares me, because we grew up without money.“Dad first of all, the actor finished by explaining that his children passed before the cinema : “There are some films in which I would have been able to put more energy, but I said to myself : ‘No, I prefer to be with my children’.“

