Chris Hemsworth will not leave probably not the MCU anytime soon

The statement that the whole of the original team of Avengers will die is now more than relative because of the death traps that the film world Marvel has set up.

Those who are dead will probably return in one form or another, in particular because the emotional connection with the team of origin is much too strong.

The discussion as to whether Robert Downey, Jr., Chris Evans or Scarlett Johansson will be back indefinitely. A curiosity similar is built around Chris Hemsworth and what he really intends to do with his character Thor.

Die-t-he in-Love and Thunder to come, or are there clues that he could stay in the MCU for a period of time longer than expected?

Chris Hemsworth has already made its intention to continue

A way to glean clues about the intentions of Hemsworth is to go back and see what he has personally told about the presence of the MCU.

According to Hemsworth in an interview with CinemaBlend last year: “I would play this character as long as someone told me would allow. I liked it so much. But the combination of these many of the characters in this phase three, as it’s called in Marvel, you’ll never have this interaction with so many people. ”

Things are not different now a year later, and his quote above is made prior to the announcement of Love and Thunder in the media. This is very different from what some players have said about the continuation of the MCU.

Downey and Evans have already been effusifs saying that they have come at the right time. They have both been saved as to proclaim any return that does not depend on that if the story has a real logic.

Anyway, fans of Reddit all say that if Thor dies, Love and Thunder would be the best final possible for a particular reason.

Think the fans of the death of Thor?

No evidence exists yet that Thor will die in Love and Thunder. The other hand, Jane Foster (Natalie Portman) occupying the front of the scene in this movie, some suggest that Thor could die so that Jane could become the new Thor.

After all, she was already done for Thor in the past when he was in the dumps. A consensus on Reddit seems to postulate the idea that Thor might die, but may still be viable in the films flashback.

Others say that this would be a waste based on the life of Thor. As noted by a user of Reddit: “I guess he dies before, or the next film Avengers because I can’t see Thor take his retirement and become too old to fight, given that he still has more than 4000 years of life ahead of him” .

Yes, it is difficult to resist the death of a hero in the MCU, especially when a strong emotion is possible. The time having no meaning in recent times in the MCU, Thor could be the one who gets the death of a hero while living by other means.

Does he really do to Thor?

Another good argument is that Thor might just want to give the hammer to someone else after all he has lived. Considering that he suffered from PTSD due to several incidents (you know, that little thing of Thanos wiping out half of the civilization), Thor deserves a rest.

How he lives his life is another thing, if you get used already to the functioning of daily life in America here on earth. Send Mjolnir to someone like Jane would mean a lot to the fans since she herself suffered from a disease (cancer). In addition, having a woman taking the role of Thor would add another woman who holds a designation of super-heroes in the foreground.

The other side, to see how Thor fits in the old age as the Avenger would be more than a little interesting. So far, no one has tried this with a super-hero.