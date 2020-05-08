Chris Hemsworth would gladly play in a Star Wars

The interpreter of Thor in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) is ready to barter his legendary hammer against a lightsaber.

The MCU eyeing more on the side of the famous franchise set in a galaxy far, far away… and yet rather close : the studios of Lucasfilm and Marvel both belong to Disney, and Kevin Feige was recently asked to work on a Star Wars. The producer already has to its credit the huge commercial successes that are Avengers : Infinity War and Endgame, both of which have exceeded two billion dollars at the global box office.

Following this announcement, two of the actors Marvel had expressed their wish to join the ranks of the Jedi, leaving their suits against outfits of adventurers interstellar : Brie Larson and Chris Evans would be pleased to ride in a spaceship and have not hesitated to make it known to their community on social networks. But they are not the only ones to have the head in the stars : Chris Hemsworth, has also expressed the wish to play in a Star Wars when ACE Comic Con Midwest of the United States, in statements relayed by Comicbook.com.

Brie Larson and Chris Evans in the Star Wars Kevin Feige ?



“I’d love it,” said the star, before adding : “I must clearly not be the only one, I don’t see who would want to refuse such an opportunity to be a part of this universe. Especially that these are stories with which we probably all grew up with. So it is as much the actor as the fan in me talking.“

The actor is expected to display Thor : Love and Thunder, in which he will give the legendary Mjölnir to Natalie Portman, interpreter of Jane Foster. The ex of super-heroes will be transformed into the Mighty Thor in his place, under the direction of Taika Waititi. The film will be released in the cinema on 3 November 2021.

Thor – Love and Thunder : Jane Foster has cancer of the breast ?

