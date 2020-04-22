Chris Martin, Dua Lipa, and several artists recorded a single against the Covid-19 (video) – Voltage

On the 18th of April last, while the pandemic of the novel coronavirus paralyzes still currently the world, thee One World : Together at Homethe benefit concert organized by Lady Gaga’s support in the fight against the coronavirus, has kept its promises thanks to celebrities are outstanding Taylor Swift, Oprah Winfrey, Shawn Mendes, Camila Cabello, Sam Smith, Elton John, Stevie Wonder, Billie Eilish, Celine Dion, Angela or even Lizzo. If all artists are products from their place of confinement, is filming at home, the event has raised 127.9 million of dollars in promise of giftsor 117,9 million euros to support health care providers and the response fund supportive Covid-19 the world health Organization. “$ 55.1 million will be given to the fund for response and solidarity of the WHO and 72.8 million dollars will go to local and regional stakeholders”reported the NGO Global Citizen in a press release.

A cover of “Times Like This” in favour of the fight against the Covid-19

If all of the songs performed during the evening have been compiled in the form of an album which will be available free of charge from the platforms of streaming, another initiative now sees the light of day. In fact, other artists have gathered to save a charity song whose proceeds generated by downloads and streaming the british will go to several associations such as Children in Need or Comic Relief, while profits from international are destined to the solidarity fund, WHO. As well, Chris Martin, Dua Lipa, Rita Ora, Biffy Clyro, and many others, have shared their microphone to make a cover of the song Times Like This Foo Fighters.

According to producer Fraser T Smiththe artists in question should play this title with “telephones, pots, pans or acoustic guitars for a production made in containment”. The purpose of the single ? “To send a simple message to the world : the power of music and human creativity can help to overcome obstacles that seem insurmountable to build a sense of community, of relatedness and determination, even when we are forced to be separated“said Chris Price, head of music BBC Radio 1.