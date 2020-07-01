Chris O’dowd said that the backlash against the cover of celebrities ` Imagine”, is justified

The three-minute clip has seen actors, comedians and singers, including Kristen Wiig, Jimmy Fallon, Natalie Portman, Will Ferrell, Sia and Norah Jones in turns to sing a line of the classic Lennon in what was to be a demonstration of solidarity.
But after that Gadot has shared the video edition of the star in her Instagram, critics have resorted to social networks to express their contempt and accused celebrities of being disconnected. The singer Nick Cave has even called it “the most frightening ever recorded”.
Appears in the episode of the Monday podcast “Earth” by Louis Theroux, O’dowd has said that the criticism surrounding what was supposed to be a comforting hug were justified.
“In terms of interpretation, I think that the game was justified,” said the actor and writer of irish.
O’dowd also revealed that he was involved in the request of a friend and co-star of “Bridesmaids” Kristen Wiig and that he had only participated because it was supposed to be ” something of love “.
“I’m going to do everything She asks me to do, of course, we just do it,” he said. “It took five minutes, I had not thought of. I thought it was for the children. “
O’dowd has also been attributed to the ” faux pas “to this first wave of diarrhea creative” that occurred in the beginning of the pandemic.
In retrospect, he thinks that “I just needed to relax and all”, and described the video as ” what we don’t need and that everyone hated “.
In April, the actor Jamie Dornan has defended the video, saying that it was only the attempt of Gadot injection of morale for the people affected by Covid-19.
“Essentially, she is trying to do a good, good thing,” said the star of “Fifty Shades” Shane Todd during an appearance on the podcast, ” Tea with Me “. “I’m just going to take. “