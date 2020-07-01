Chris O’dowd said that the backlash against the cover of celebrities ` Imagine”, is justified

The three-minute clip has seen actors, comedians and singers, including Kristen Wiig, Jimmy Fallon, Natalie Portman, Will Ferrell, Sia and Norah Jones in turns to sing a line of the classic Lennon in what was to be a demonstration of solidarity.

But after that Gadot has shared the video edition of the star in her Instagram, critics have resorted to social networks to express their contempt and accused celebrities of being disconnected. The singer Nick Cave has even called it “the most frightening ever recorded”.

Appears in the episode of the Monday podcast “Earth” by Louis Theroux, O’dowd has said that the criticism surrounding what was supposed to be a comforting hug were justified.