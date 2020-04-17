Chris Paul in the orbit of the Lakers

While the regular season of the NBA is always stopped because of the coronavirus, Powerful information on the market for the next campaign are already.

The great name of the past hours has been Chris Paul related to Los Angeles Lakers. The keeper of the Oklahoma City Tunder to be the great goal of the Lakers, that would be a great three spectacular: the one who would Lebrton James, the star of the franchise, Anthony Davis (La Ceja), and Chris Paul.

The information was given by Sam Quinn on CBS. in a transaction that could mean the departure of parts, such as JaVale McGee or Danny Green, who would come into the exchange.

The friendship between Chris Paul and Lebron Jamesone of the people having the most weight in the decisions of the franchise angelina, would be the key for the operation that bears fruit. Paul is one of the best friends in the league of James and they even spent the summer with other stars such as Carmelo Anthony.

At this moment the Lakers are waiting to see the return of the competition, they are one of the favorites to get the ring this season.

