Chris Pine cast in the reboot of the cult series “The Saint”

Chris Pine would be in talks to become the new Saint in the reboot film of the cult series.

Variety believes that the character of Simon Templar, alias the Saint, could soon be back in the guise of the actor notably known for his role of Captain Kirk in the new generation of “Star Trek”, or more recently in the thriller “I am the night” (to be reviewed by 31 may on 13th Street).

The Paramount would like to see join the project reboot currently in development. Held for the first time by Roger Moore in the cult series of the 1960s, the famous character of gentleman thief, and the avenger has already known the twelve adaptations for the big screen. Notably, he was portrayed by Val Kilmer. Sort of Robin hood of modern times, Simon Templar is a character of mystery novels created by Leslie Chareris in 1928.

Seth Grahame-Smith (“Lego Batman, the movie”) is responsible for the writing of the new film, Dexter Fletcher (“Rocketman”) of the realization.