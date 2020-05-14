Chris Pratt adept a church that is homophobic, a famous actress the tackle

In mode, when he should engage in the promotion of Lego Movie 2 : The Second PartChris Pratt spoke about his weight loss by going on the tray The Late Show With Stephen Colberton February 7 , 2019. He said to keep his plan… the Bible.

On social networks, Chris Pratt had revealed to follow a plan called the “Fasting Daniel“, a mixture of 21 days of prayer and fasting. A program “based on the experiences of fasting in the Old Testament“. It was said more on tv. “A lot of people do. I made it through my church. It is based on Daniel, the book of Dnaiel, in the Old Testament. It was a guy who ate only fruit, vegetables and grains and who had never bread or products made from animals. This is my pastor, who blew me the inspiration, it is a little like Lent, it is necessary to abandon something. Then, for 21 days, I have not eaten meat, sugar, alcohol, and it was amazing. It was very cool“, he said.

Reacting to this promotion of the supposed benefits of this plan put forward by the church of the actor Jurassic Worldthe evangelical church Hillsong, the actress openly lesbian Ellen Page has not failed to tackle Chris Pratt on Twitter. “Oh, OK, um. But this church is known to be anti-LGBTQ, so maybe it would be good to mention it, right ?“she wrote, sharing a section of the Hollywood Reporter. The church, of which Justin Bieber is also a fan, has several times expressed its views on LGBT issues, particularly when the United States have legalized marriage for all. The founder Carl Lentz and pastor Brian Houston have both qualified homosexuals to be sinners, and have said that “the Bible is very clear“and it does not endorse “the modes of gay life“.