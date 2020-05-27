Chris Pratt and Anna Faris are separating after 8 years of marriage

PEOPLE – Married since 2009, they were one of the couples most glamorous of american cinema. Chris Pratt and his wife Anna Faris put an end to their relationship after eight years of marriage. The sad news was announced on the page Facebook of the actor.

He played Star-Lord in “Guardians of the Galaxy”, she played the role of Cindy in the “Scary Movie”: the couple of american stars had even played together in the film “A night of hell“.

In their publication, they explained that it would continue to do everything for the well-being of their son, Jack, born there a little less than five years. They add, finally, that they continue to respect and have love for one another. Unfortunately enough, it seems.