Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger celebrate their future wedding

Been engaged for a few months, Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger celebrated Saturday their upcoming wedding. Very intimate, the evening was organized by Maria Shriver, and there were only a few guests.

Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger are swimming in happiness since their betrothal occurred at the beginning of January. According to the site “People”Maria Shriver has organized a bridal shower in honor of the bride-to-be, his daughter, on Saturday 27 April 2019. “Katherine has shone for the whole afternoon and had a super time partying with his friends and his family”, a-t-on care. “Maria has really given everything to this party, but in the background it’s still very down-to-earth and intimate. There were fun games and tables with flowers where the guests could make compositions, and a gospel group sang some songs.”

Delighted with this feast, Katherine was not filled until the arrival of her future husband a little later in the afternoon. He had reserved a toast full of love. “He gave a moving speech. They were adorable together, and he wanted it to have all the attention on it.” Always according to the source, Oprah Winfrey was among the guests sorted on the shutter. His father Arnold Schwarzenegger has also done a stint at the evening, after attending the graduation of his son Joseph (21 years), born of his relationship with his ex-mistress Mildred Patricia Baena.

Chris Pratt under the spell of the beautiful Katherine

The 14 January last, the actor of 39 years had announced, through its account of Instagram, his engagement with Katherine Schwarzenegger, only six months after the beginning of their relationship. Crazy in love with the young wife of 29 years, the heroes of”the Avengers : Endgame” (now the cinema) was then published a touching message : “My sweet Katherine, so glad that you’ve said “yes” ! I am glad to espouse you. Proud to live strongly in the faith with you. This is a party !”, had it written. Prior to that, Chris Pratt had a son, Jack (6 years old), born of his union with Anna Faris.