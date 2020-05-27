Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger go to another…

The newlyweds are thrilled!

The news is now confirmed! Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger expect a first child in the coming months. The writer, aged 30 years, would be pregnant for several weeks already, and the couple is ecstatic!

A second child for the actor

Chris Pratt, that we have seen Guardians of the Galaxy, The Lego Movie as well as Moneyball, is already dad to a little boy named Jack. The boy of 7 years old is from his previous marriage with actress Anna Farisand Chris has always said to be very eager to expand his family with his lover.

The couple said yes in an intimate ceremony last summer and had since mentioned that having a child was at the top of their priorities! The father of Katherine, the actor and politician Arnold Schwarzenegger, had already said in interview that he was very anxious that his daughter and her new husband begin a family.

Katherine, who was on tour to promote his latest book in the last few months, has since refocused its meetings in a virtual way. His latest book has received many excellent reviews in the United States, in addition to being remained in the top 4 of the most popular books according to the New York Times recently.

For Chris Prattit can be seen in two big movies next year, either Jurassic World : Dominion as well as The Tomorrow War. Congratulations to the future parents!

Photo credit: People