Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger soon to be parents : the couple are expecting their first child

Barely a year after their wedding, Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger would be on the point to enlarge the family, according to several u.s. media.

On June 8, 2019 Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger said yes in an intimate ceremony in Montecito in California. The couple had formed a year earlier. New step between the daughter of the famous governor of california Arnold Schwarzenegger and Maria Shriver : according to several u.s. media, the Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger will soon expand the family. The author and granddaughter of John F. Kennedy is pregnant with her first child at the age of 30 years. No official announcement has yet been made by the couple and it is not yet known what will be the sex of the baby, the most famous Guardian of the galaxy.

Chris Pratt is a father filled

As a reminder, Chris Pratt is already dad to a little Jack born on August 25, 2012. His mother Anna Faris and him separated in 2017. The actor, now 40-year-old has also been at the beginning of his career a relationship with Emily Van Camp, star of Revenge. The day after his marriage with Katherine Schwarzenegger, the actor, to angels, and visibly calmed down, had posted a glowing message on her account Instagram with a beautiful photo of the couple. ‘Yesterday was the most beautiful day of our lives ! We became husband and wife before God, our families and those we love. It was intimate, moving, filled with emotion. We are so fortunate to begin this new chapter of our lives. We are extremely grateful to our families who were with us, and Georgio Armani, who created the dress of her life Katherine”, had written of the actor. The two actors are extremely pious, Chris Pratt has made his faith part of his daily life. Six months before their marriage, the actor had said in an interview that he was eager to have children with his future wife : his wish has been granted.

