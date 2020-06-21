Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger, the last time the two prior to the arrival of baby

Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger were spotted during a stroll in Los Angeles in head-to-head and hidden.

In a very short time, Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger will welcome their first child together. It will be the second for the actor of the films “the Avengers”, which is already a dad of a little Jack (8 years in August), born of his previous marriage with Anna Faris. For the daughter of Arnold Schwarzenegger, this will be the first baby. The mother-to-be 30-year-old seems to have experienced this pregnancy as serenely as possible at her husband’s side, while the pandemic of sars coronavirus has closed the shooting.

Saturday 20 June 2020, is on the streets of Los Angeles, the couple was photographed by the photographers. The opportunity to see the belly very rounded Katherine. The young woman was masked, with a cap and ready-to-sunglasses. Looks very Similar to Chris Pratt, who was very affectionate with his girlfriend, with whom was held on the 8th of June, their first wedding anniversary and celebrates this Sunday his 41 years.

“They spent the first year of marriage amazing.”

On the 8th of June, the site Entertainment Tonight only gave the news of the couple, claiming that the arrival of the baby was to “soon”. “Chris and Katherine are happy to have spent time alone recently, this has allowed them to enjoy the pregnancy, have time to relax and prepare. They know that their baby is about to arrive and they were in a hurry. Have passed the first year of marriage amazing,” had been entrusted.

Chris Pratt also very soon be back on the job. According to Deadlinethe filming of “Jurassic World Domination” will resume the week of July 6, the United Kingdom, the production of the film, the first in enter in the course of its production. Chris Pratt and his playing partner, Bryce Dallas Howard, will be placed in quarantine as a preventive measure at the time of his arrival in England, as explained by a spokesman for Universal.