Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger want to start a family soon

Then they come to get married, Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger are considering with excitement at the result. According to his relatives, the couple is in a hurry to have children.

Saturday 8 June, Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger officialisaient their beautiful love story by saying “yes”, battery a year after the beginning of their romance. Surrounded by their relatives, including the bride’s parents Maria Shriver and Arnold Schwarzenegger, the actor of 39 years old, and the young woman of 29 years have celebrated the most beautiful day of their life at a glittering ceremony in a ranch on the private Montecito, California. The couple was for the occasion dressed by the fashion designer Giorgio Armani. On Instagram, the Italian house has also revealed surprising photographs of the wedding.

Three days after the wedding, the family are entrusted to “People“. According to them, the lovebirds are ready to move on to the next step and start a family. As a reminder, the star of “Guardians of the Galaxy” and films “the Avengers” is already the father of a boy, Jack (5 years old), born of his previous marriage with Anna Faris. “[Katherine] can’t believe how much her life has changed since she met Chris. He had clearly shown his intentions from the beginning of the relationship, and she has never felt so loved and safe. They feel both blessed to be found and they are eager to expand our family as soon as possible”, a-t-on slipped.

Between them, everything went very quickly. According to the rumor, Chris Pratt, and Katherine Schwarzenegger were presented one to the other in June 2018 through Maria Shriver, as stated at the time, the magazine “People“. Since then, the lovers have more left. The actor had made his request in January, announcing their engagement on his account Instagram. Five months later, they are husband and wife. It would, therefore, not surprising that a pregnancy will be announced by the end of the year…

