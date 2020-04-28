Chris Pratt and the daughter of Arnold Schwarzenegger expecting their first child !



Arnold Schwarzenegger soon to be grandfather

The daughter of Arnold Schwarzenegger (and Maria Shriver) is in fact the wife of the star of Jurassic World since June 2019. Married for almost a year, Katherine Schwarzenegger and Chris Pratt expect their first child, according to the american magazine People. If the author of the 30-year-old began her first pregnancy, the actor of 40 years, him, is already dad to a little Jack (7 years old) with his former wife, the actress Anna Faris. If People had therefore already announced that the young couple seemed excited at the idea “to expand their family as soon as possible”, the photos on the round belly of the mom-to-be disclosed to it by the Daily Mail confirm the happy event. What you need to make everything as happy the grandpa that will become Schwarzy !