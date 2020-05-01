Chris Pratt and Tom Holland : a dynamic duo in forward

Chris Pratt and Tom Holland were born to play brothers !

The first trailer of the complete new animated film from Disney-Pixar, entitled As before, was broadcast on Thursday, after it was discovered a first teaser in may, and this time, the public can see the exchange of comedy between the two actors.

In this film, Pratt and Holland, which is known for The guardians of the galaxy and Spider-Man, embody two teenagers, Ian and Barley Lightfoot, who live in what Pixar describes as “a fantastic world “suburban”. They go on a quest, or rather, in road trip, to bring their father to the life in less than 24 hours. But above all, in a single piece, because the enchantment does not really work as expected the first time.

And, of course, adventures are waiting. This film is reminiscent of a mixture between The Lord of the rings and Weekend at Bernie. All the characters are drawn from mythology, but they live in the modern era. Ian and Barley have face-to-bikers-fairy at a service station, for example.

Julia Louis-Dreyfus lends her voice to the mother of the brothers. Octavia Spencer also part of the cast.