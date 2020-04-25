“Chris Pratt and Tom Holland have contributed enormously” interview Pixar

It was able to meet with the director Dan Scanlon (Monster Academy) and his producer Kori Rae in order to evoke forward, the new Pixar film currently in the cinema.

How much time was required to design In before ?

Dan Scanlon : 6 years of age. 6 years is a very long and stressful but in the end wonderful.

How many people work in such a production ?

Kori Rae : It starts at two is Dan and me in a room and then other people are called in for reinforcement. In total, there should be nearly 300 to have worked on this film.

That is what differentiates the films Pixar, according to you ?

Dan : What I love about working at Pixar is that they require their developers to come up with something in which they really believe in and which often has a very personal. They will support the smaller personal story before you make it more great and spectacular. I love this idea that everything starts from a small idea that has an original intimate.

Kori : They leave us also the time to develop our ideas. It took 6 years for this movie. Pixar has left us the freedom and trust necessary for that to take life.





The frame front is so very personal to you Dan ?

Dan : Yes. My father died when I was a child. My brother and I have no memory of him. Kori and the team have not failed to encourage me to regularly return to the roots of this story because the background remains the more true as possible.

If forward trafficking of the absence of the father, the film is a tribute to the mothers strong.

Dan : Absolutely. Punk is mom ! My mother has been the center of our lives. It made us high, we fed, we are protected. It was really that she had a key role in this adventure. The two boys would not have been able to succeed without it.

When, Chris Pratt and Tom Holland, who lend their voice in v. o the two main characters, have they been involved in the film ?

Kori : They have been involved for a few years before the exit. It starts to record dialogue with them before you start the animation. Before that, we need to be certain that our characters are strong enough. Then from there, we can caster of the vote. It is essential that we understand our characters in order to caster to the right players. Typically, this happens two years before the end.

The actors influence the characters ?

Dan : We wrote the basics of the characters. The fun really happens when the actors bring them to life. They influence necessarily the characters, and we change our writing as we learn to know these actors. This is what happened with Chris Pratt and Tom Holland. They had a crucial role for Barley and Ian. The animators love it.

Share you ideas with other filmmakers Pixar ? Is there a community Pixar ?

Kori : Absolutely. We watch our respective work in development throughout the process. They were presented with sequences at various stages of completion. Them do the same with their projects. After each screening, there are meetings between us and they share with us their remarks, highlighting what works and what does not work according to them. Pixar has an environment that is very collaborative. We support all so that each time the story is told in the best ways possible.

In front is the first Pixar in a world of fantasy You grew up playing games like Dungeons and Dragons ?

Dan : Not (laughs). This does not prevent me from being a nerd on many other subjects. But no, I have not been introduced to the world of ado. This is what is fun when you make a film like that. I had to learn. We have seen many movies of heroic fantasy, read books, play games .. And as you can imagine, the number of artists fans of fantasy at Pixar is very very high. They were always there to guide us and teach us what is a great fantasy film, or quest.

If you had to name a movie that changed your life…

Dan : Strangely, because I was young when I saw it and it made me want to make films, it is The Muppet Movie. I saw it at the cinema. It has been influential on me, because the topic is to create a room and make the item It is just what I wanted to do. As a kid, it showed me that it was a dream more than acceptable to want to touch people through art and create connections between them via the item, It is a wonderful little film, a bit stupid.

Kori : For me, it is Toy Story. This is the first time we viewed the real potential of the computer animation. I was working at Pixar at that time and when the film came out, it was a shock.