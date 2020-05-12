Chris Pratt and Tom Holland reveals who would win: Star Lord or Spider-Man

Share

Actors Chris Pratt and Tom Holland have coincided in the film world Marvel as Star-Lord and Spider-Man, but also in the film Pixar Onward.

Taking advantage of the fact that a lot of chemistry has emerged in the shooting of Avengers: Infinity War between Chris Pratt there Tom Hollandhave been hired to lend their voices to the two protagonists of the film Pixar In before. In a recent interview, they commented on who would win in a battle between Spider-man there Lord of the stars.

The first time these two characters met on the planet Titan, the Guardians of the Galaxy and the heroes of Earth were in the road to face Thanos. When they cross, they begin a brief battle between the two groups that ends in a tie when they find out that Star Lord is a terran. So for now, we don’t know if Spider-Man could deal with it.

“I think it would probably be Spider-Man, no?” Chris Pratt thinks. “Because you have the costume, the Iron Spider.”

“No device,” said Tom Holland. “I think that Peter Quill could take Peter Parker, but I think Spider-Man would eliminate probably Star Lord.”

Although Chris Pratt has said he would help in a fight like this. “Peter Quill never fights alone and always fights dirty. He has the Guardians of the Galaxy. So, if you want me to challenge, you must also cope with Drax and Rocket Racoon. “

Chris Pratt has argued that it looked like a “trick question” because the heroes to “fight forever”, and Tom Holland was in agreement with this sentiment, stating: “We do not battrions ever because we are best friends!”

Will meet again in the world of film Marvel?

After that Avengers: the End of the game Spider-Man and Star Lord do not seem to see in a movie. Since Spider-Man has a lot of problems on Earth, because Mysterio has announced his secret identity to the world. While Star Lord is gone into space in search of Gamora and it appears that he did not intend to return to his home planet.

So, if we meet again Chris Pratt and Tom Holland together in a film, it has surely nothing to do with Marvel.

