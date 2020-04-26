Chris Pratt and Tom Holland wish that the Avengers gather around a game of Dungeon & Dragons

After more than a decade on the same movie sets, the cast of the MCU has been able to link certain friendships. The actors are very close and it is not uncommon to spend time together, including outside movie sets. The next meeting of the troop could make around a platter of Dungeon & Dragons, it is in any case what hope Chris Pratt and Tom Holland. Interviewed at micro-d’IGN on the occasion of the first of In Beforethe latest feature animation from Pixar, the british actor has not hidden his enthusiasm at the idea of making a part of D&D with the whole team :

“I’ve never played it, but Chris and I have discussed the organisation of a session of Dungeon & Dragons for the Avengers. What would be absolutely awesome. And we want to film it because this could be really funny.”

Holland has indicated that they would not be very comfortable with the idea of the film because of its condition of spoiler on legs. Can’t keep a secret, the actor may well reveal the fate of one of his teammates even before that the party was not able to be viewed by the general public. Whatever it is, it is possible that in a more or less near future, a part of Dungeon and Dragons orchestrated by the cast of the Avengers makes his appearance on the canvas.