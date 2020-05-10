Chris Pratt announces his engagement to Katherine Schwarzenegger, his ex-wife reacts

After eight years of marriage, with the actress Anna Faris, and a year and a half of celibacy, the american actor, Chris Pratt is preparing to submit a alliance on her left ring finger. The actor who portrays Star-Lord, hero of the Guardians of the galaxy and the most dancing of the Avengers, comes to announce the happy news on the social networks.

On his account Instagram, Chris Pratt wrote : “Sweet Katherine, I’m so happy that you said yes ! I’m looking forward to espouse you. I am proud to live frankly my faith at your sides. Let’s go !”. The small text is accompanied by a photo of the couple embracing and on which we can distinguish (it would have been hard to miss) a huge ring adorned with an impressive diamond.

The reference to faith is one more proof of religious commitment always more important to the actor, who is a christian. He did react to the web there are several days with a diet inspired by the Bible, and he does not hesitate to thank God when he receives the crowns of laurel. “God is real. God loves you. And God wants the best for all of you”, he said, for example, during the MTV Movie & TV Awards.

Katherine Schwarzenegger is the daughter of actor and former California governor Arnold Schwarzenegger and journalist Maria Shriver, a member of the Kennedy clan. 29-year-old, she was a graduate of the University of Southern California and has written several books of personal development, which did not hesitate to draw on his own experiences to develop his theories and paths of reflection (self-image, survival guide for the young graduates…).

The ex-wife of Chris Pratt, Anna Farisresponded to the post from her ex-husband by sending to the newlyweds her best wishes, always on Instagram : “I am so happy for both of you. Congratulations !”.

