Chris Pratt answers the burning questions of Ellen, and talks about the sunburn, Jurassic Final, and more

Chris Pratt was game for anything during his last appearance with Ellen Degeneresplaying his game “Burning Questions”, mocking his photo viral – and horrible – sunburn honeymoon, and even teasing the possible ending of the “Jurassic” the franchise.

Chris has proven to be quick-witted as usual, dropping jokes at each opportunity in the same way that has made him a star of all walks of life. “Parks and recreation.” Now torn, the star of the action had clearly not ashamed of his physique so he stripped their victims for this painful image to raw.

As Ellen threw it away, Chris was not bothered that his buttocks are visible and used it as a point of contrast. “This is the color that I am generally”, he said to his audience before saying why he thinks he got this shot of the sun in nine minutes (and he swears that it is true) during his honeymoon tropical.

“I’ve done all these movies, and in these movements, I look so tanned”, he said. “But I forget that it is sprayed.”

And so, he has stupidly persisted. “I’m lying, and I said to myself, is someone cooking bacon in Norwegian? It happened so fast, I forgot how much my skin is translucent.”

What he thought would be a small share of tanning basic would have rather ruined his own honeymoon. And from that point, naked, he was all the time in the shirt. “All the activities that occur during a honeymoon, shirt”, laughed with a wry smile.

The actor has also plugged in some of his film projects upcoming, including the one to come for Christmas, “The Tomorrow War”, and that he was literally to begin filming “tomorrow”, “Jurassic World 3”.

Although he did not say specifically if it was the last film or not, he implied that he knew it. “I don’t have the right to say anything, but I’ll tell you everything”, he told the audience of Ellen, saying that “it looks like” the end of the series of films.

“There has almost everyone in it. Maybe I just did it explode, but I don’t care, but I know that like all the actors of the original ‘Jurassic park’ returns “, he said, comparing it to the way that the Marvel movies all seemed to come to a conclusion, natural in “Avengers: the End of the game.”

Don’t tell Marvel, because they still have a lot of movies MCU to come, including another chapter for Chris. “Guardians of the Galaxy.”

However, this seems to be different for “Jurassic Park”, since the major part of the distribution OG has not been involved in the franchise for over a decade at this point. Therefore, their return has more of gravity and feels much more special than Iron Man hanging out with Captain America in another movie.

As expected, Chris was absurd and idiot through a large part of the “burning issues” of Ellen – as suggesting that he wanted his name to be Chris Pratt, “but with a ” Q” – but it also offered a few nods touching his family, more nods to the glory of the tanning spray.

Something tells us that this may be the only way in which Chris is trying to get the color in the future. Thoughts on this picture torn from him of “GotG”? “Self tanner.” It feels sexy when … “I get the tanning spray.”

But when asked to describe themselves in three words, he quickly replied: “Father very proud.” He then started to riffer, adding: “to Wear clothes borrowed” and take it from there.

He also praised his wife for having filled the gap of its “many deficits” and for having supported its usually the most boring, if specific and strange and, yes, boring. Seriously, it would make us crazy. Watch the video and see if you can manage it.

And then remember this image of Star-Lord with the tanning spray.

