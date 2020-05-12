Chris Pratt becoming Indiana Jones in a video deepfake

A fan has compiled moments from the first three “Indiana Jones” by replacing the face of Harrison Ford by Chris Pratt in a video deepfake. While the latter had been a time in the center of rumors about a possible reboot of the saga worship, we can then discover what it would have been in the shoes of the archaeologist.

The technology deepfake, that allows you to replace the faces of actors by others in movies, is in vogue. Many fans use it to imagine what that could give many cult movies if other actors had replaced the interpreters, the original characters are iconic. One of them has proposed his own version ofIndiana Jones.

Often, the users are replacing the actors of films decades old by other much more current (like this video of Back to the future), imagining what would have given the feature-length films had they been made today. The user in question, called Shamook, has therefore decided to replace Harrison Ford by Chris Pratt in the skin of the archaeologist, the most famous of the world.

The headliner of Jurassic World had been at the heart of rumors about a possible reboot of the franchise a cult several years ago, before that a fifth film was officially announced with the return of Harrison Ford in the title role. With this video, so we can have a glimpse of what would have been the actor if he had succeeded to the interpreter of the original Dr. Jones.

Chris Pratt replace Harrison Ford

We discover the new face of Indiana Jones in the scene in the temple worship of the first filmwhen the archaeologist tries to substitute a statuette gold by a bag of sand. Chris Pratt had also played in a scene inspired by it, as the opening sequence of the Guardians of the Galaxy reminds one of the temple in Raiders of the lost Ark.

The video Shamook then offers several scenes of the archaeologist in action. The extracts of the Raiders of the lost Arkthe Temple of doom and the Last Crusade alternate with an Indiana Jones transformed. On the other hand, if the face Pratt has been affixed on the Ford, the voice of the original interpreter of Indiana Jones remains the same.

Anyway, the chances of seeing Chris Pratt playing the professor adventurer to the screen are slim. If Steven Spielberg will not return behind the camera, Harrison Ford will resume his role in the fifth film, scheduled for 2022. While he will soon be 80 years old, the actor always seems much excited at the idea of playing one of two characters for which he is most well known. It could be for the opportunity to be directed by James Mangoldannounced in negotiations to put the film in the box.