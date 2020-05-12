Chris Pratt becoming Indiana Jones in a video deepfake

A fan has compiled moments from the first three “Indiana Jones” by replacing the face of Harrison Ford by Chris Pratt in a video deepfake. While the latter had been a time in the center of rumors about a possible reboot of the saga worship, we can then discover what it would have been in the shoes of the archaeologist.
The technology
deepfake, that allows you to replace the faces of actors by others in movies, is in vogue. Many fans use it to imagine what that could give many cult movies if other actors had replaced the interpreters, the original characters are iconic. One of them has proposed his own version of Indiana Jones.
Often, the users are replacing the actors of films decades old by other much more current (like this video of Back to the future), imagining what would have given the feature-length films had they been made today. The user in question, called Shamook, has therefore decided to replace Harrison Ford by Chris Pratt in the skin of the archaeologist, the most famous of the world.
VIDEO
The headliner of
Jurassic World had been at the heart of rumors about a possible reboot of the franchise a cult several years ago, before that a fifth film was officially announced with the return of Harrison Ford in the title role. With this video, so we can have a glimpse of what would have been the actor if he had succeeded to the interpreter of the original Dr. Jones. Chris Pratt replace Harrison Ford
We discover the new face of Indiana Jones
in the scene in the temple worship of the first filmwhen the archaeologist tries to substitute a statuette gold by a bag of sand. Chris Pratt had also played in a scene inspired by it, as the opening sequence of the Guardians of the Galaxy reminds one of the temple in Raiders of the lost Ark.
The video Shamook then offers several scenes of the archaeologist in action.
The extracts of the with an Indiana Jones transformed. On the other hand, if the face Pratt has been affixed on the Ford, the voice of the original interpreter of Indiana Jones remains the same. Raiders of the lost Arkthe Temple of doom and the Last Crusade alternate
Anyway, the chances of seeing Chris Pratt playing the professor adventurer to the screen are slim. If Steven Spielberg will not return behind the camera,
Harrison Ford will resume his role in the fifth film, scheduled for 2022. While he will soon be 80 years old, the actor always seems much excited at the idea of playing one of two characters for which he is most well known. It could be for the opportunity to be directed by James Mangoldannounced in negotiations to put the film in the box.
// DESKTOP: CINESERIE_SKIN
var adUnit_DES_CINESERIE_SKIN = {
code: '/29505920/CINESERIE_SKIN',
mediaTypes: {
banner: {
sizes: [
[970, 250]
]
}
},
bids: [
{
bidder: 'asqMax_adnxs',
params: {
placementId: '18474729'
}
},
{
bidder: 'asqClassic_adnxs',
params: {
placementId: '18474727'
}
},
{
bidder: 'asqBrand_adnxs',
params: {
placementId: '18474728'
}
},
{
bidder: 'rubicon',
params: {
accountId: '17260',
siteId: '161218',
zoneId: '773060'
}
},
{
bidder: 'asqRubicon',
params: {
accountId: '9585',
siteId: '311340',
zoneId: '1580556'
}
},
{
bidder: 'criteo',
params: {
zoneId: "803594" //970x250
}
},
{
bidder: 'pubmatic',
params: {
publisherId: '156805',
adSlot: 'cineserie_970x250'
}
},
{
bidder: 'ix',
params: {
siteId: '263981',
size: [970, 250]
}
},
{
bidder: 'onedisplay',
params: {
placement: '6593977', //970x250
network: '4920.1',
server: 'adserver-eu.adtech.advertising.com'
}
},
{
bidder: 'appnexus',
params: {
placementId: '13395903' //970x250
}
},
// {
// bidder: 'richaudience',
// params: {
// supplyType: 'site',
// pid: '1d9HabU6MP' //SKIN
// }
// },
{
bidder: 'improvedigital',
params: {
placementId:22022652 //970x250 / 728x90 / 970x90
}
}
]
};
// DESKTOP: CINESERIE_FOOTER
var adUnit_DES_CINESERIE_FOOTER = {
code: '/29505920/CINESERIE_FOOTER',
mediaTypes: {
banner: {
sizes: [
[970, 250]
]
}
},
bids: [
{
bidder: 'asqMax_adnxs',
params: {
placementId: '18474729'
}
},
{
bidder: 'asqClassic_adnxs',
params: {
placementId: '18474727'
}
},
{
bidder: 'asqBrand_adnxs',
params: {
placementId: '18474728'
}
},
{
bidder: 'rubicon',
params: {
accountId: '17260',
siteId: '161218',
zoneId: '773060'
}
},
{
bidder: 'asqRubicon',
params: {
accountId: '9585',
siteId: '311340',
zoneId: '1580556'
}
},
{
bidder: 'criteo',
params: {
zoneId: "803594" //970x250
}
},
{
bidder: 'pubmatic',
params: {
publisherId: '156805',
adSlot: 'cineserie_970x250'
}
},
{
bidder: 'appnexus',
params: {
placementId: '13395903' //970x250
}
},
{
bidder: 'ix',
params: {
siteId: '263981',
size: [970, 250]
}
},
{
bidder: 'onedisplay',
params: {
placement: '6593977', //970x250
network: '4920.1',
server: 'adserver-eu.adtech.advertising.com'
}
},
{
bidder: 'appnexus',
params: {
placementId: '13395904' //970x250 970x90
}
},
// {
// bidder: 'richaudience',
// params: {
// supplyType: 'site',
// pid: '1d9HabU6MP' //970x250 970x90 728x90
// }
// },
{
bidder: 'improvedigital',
params: {
placementId:22022652 //970x250 / 728x90 / 970x90
}
}
]
};
// DESKTOP: CINESERIE_MIDDLE
var adUnit_DES_CINESERIE_MIDDLE = {
code: '/29505920/CINESERIE_MIDDLE',
mediaTypes: {
banner: {
sizes: [[300, 250]]
}
},
bids: [
{
bidder: 'pubmatic',
params: {
publisherId: '156805',
adSlot: 'cineserie_300x250'
}
},
{
bidder: 'criteo',
params: {
zoneId: "803594" //300x250
}
},
{
bidder: 'ix',
params: {
siteId: '263981',
size: [300, 250]
}
},
{
bidder: 'asqMax_adnxs',
params: {
placementId: '18474725'
}
},
{
bidder: 'asqClassic_adnxs',
params: {
placementId: '18474716'
}
},
{
bidder: 'asqBrand_adnxs',
params: {
placementId: '18474718'
}
},
{
bidder: 'rubicon',
params: {
accountId: '17260',
siteId: '161218',
zoneId: '773060'
}
},
{
bidder: 'asqRubicon',
params: {
accountId: '9585',
siteId: '311340',
zoneId: '1580552'
}
},
{
bidder: 'onedisplay',
params: {
placement: '6593982', //300x250
network: '4920.1',
server: 'adserver-eu.adtech.advertising.com'
}
},
{
bidder: 'appnexus',
params: {
placementId: '13395906' //300x250
}
},
// {
// bidder: 'richaudience',
// params: {
// supplyType: 'site',
// pid: '1HLisz9mEK' //300x100 320x100 300x250 300x600
// }
// },
{
bidder: 'improvedigital',
params: {
placementId:22022651 //300x250 , 300x600
}
}
]
};
// DESKTOP: CINESERIE_INFEED
var adUnit_DES_CINESERIE_INFEED = {
code: '/29505920/CINESERIE_INFEED',
mediaTypes: {
banner: {
sizes: [[300, 250]]
}
},
bids: [
{
bidder: 'pubmatic',
params: {
publisherId: '156805',
adSlot: 'cineserie_300x250'
}
},
{
bidder: 'criteo',
params: {
zoneId: "803594" //300x250
}
},
{
bidder: 'ix',
params: {
siteId: '263981',
size: [300, 250]
}
},
{
bidder: 'asqMax_adnxs',
params: {
placementId: '18474725'
}
},
{
bidder: 'asqClassic_adnxs',
params: {
placementId: '18474716'
}
},
{
bidder: 'asqBrand_adnxs',
params: {
placementId: '18474718'
}
},
{
bidder: 'rubicon',
params: {
accountId: '17260',
siteId: '161218',
zoneId: '773060'
}
},
{
bidder: 'asqRubicon',
params: {
accountId: '9585',
siteId: '311340',
zoneId: '1580552'
}
},
{
bidder: 'onedisplay',
params: {
placement: '6593982', //300x250
network: '4920.1',
server: 'adserver-eu.adtech.advertising.com'
}
},
{
bidder: 'appnexus',
params: {
placementId: '13395906' //300x250
}
},
{
bidder: 'adyoulike',
params: {
placement: '6137aefd92a38507fc2413f3b52bcf69' //Size 300x250 BTF
}
},
// {
// bidder: 'richaudience',
// params: {
// supplyType: 'site',
// pid: '1HLisz9mEK' //300x100 320x100 300x250 300x600
// }
// },
{
bidder: 'triplelift',
params: {
inventoryCode: 'EBorealis_CineSerie_Infeed' //sizeless
}
},
{
bidder: 'improvedigital',
params: {
placementId:22022651 //300x250 , 300x600
}
}
]
};
// DESKTOP: CINESERIE_OUTREAD
var adUnit_DES_CINESERIE_OUTREAD = {
code: '/29505920/CINESERIE_OUTREAD',
mediaTypes: {
banner: {
sizes: [[300, 250]]
}
},
bids: [
{
bidder: 'pubmatic',
params: {
publisherId: '156805',
adSlot: 'cineserie_300x250'
}
},
{
bidder: 'criteo',
params: {
zoneId: "803594" //300x250
}
},
{
bidder: 'ix',
params: {
siteId: '263981',
size: [300, 250]
}
},
{
bidder: 'asqMax_adnxs',
params: {
placementId: '18474725'
}
},
{
bidder: 'asqClassic_adnxs',
params: {
placementId: '18474716'
}
},
{
bidder: 'asqBrand_adnxs',
params: {
placementId: '18474718'
}
},
{
bidder: 'rubicon',
params: {
accountId: '17260',
siteId: '161218',
zoneId: '773060'
}
},
{
bidder: 'asqRubicon',
params: {
accountId: '9585',
siteId: '311340',
zoneId: '1580552'
}
},
{
bidder: 'onedisplay',
params: {
placement: '6593982', //300x250
network: '4920.1',
server: 'adserver-eu.adtech.advertising.com'
}
},
{
bidder: 'appnexus',
params: {
placementId: '13395906' //300x250
}
},
{
bidder: 'adyoulike',
params: {
placement: '6137aefd92a38507fc2413f3b52bcf69' //Size 300x250 BTF
}
},
// {
// bidder: 'richaudience',
// params: {
// supplyType: 'site',
// pid: '1HLisz9mEK' //300x100 320x100 300x250 300x600
// }
// },
{
bidder: 'triplelift',
params: {
inventoryCode: 'EBorealis_CineSerie_Outread' //sizeless
}
},
{
bidder: 'improvedigital',
params: {
placementId:22022651 //300x250 , 300x600
}
}
]
};
// DESKTOP: CINESERIE_SIDEBAR
var adUnit_DES_CINESERIE_SIDEBAR = {
code: '/29505920/CINESERIE_SIDEBAR',
mediaTypes: {
banner: {
sizes: [
[300, 600]
]
}
},
bids: [
{
bidder: 'criteo',
params: {
zoneId: "803592" //300x600
}
},
{
bidder: 'pubmatic',
params: {
publisherId: '156805',
adSlot: 'cineserie_300x600'
}
},
{
bidder: 'ix',
params: {
siteId: '263981',
size: [300, 600]
}
},
{
bidder: 'asqMax_adnxs',
params: {
placementId: '18474725'
}
},
{
bidder: 'asqClassic_adnxs',
params: {
placementId: '18474716'
}
},
{
bidder: 'asqBrand_adnxs',
params: {
placementId: '18474718'
}
},
{
bidder: 'rubicon',
params: {
accountId: '17260',
siteId: '161218',
zoneId: '773060'
}
},
{
bidder: 'asqRubicon',
params: {
accountId: '9585',
siteId: '311340',
zoneId: '1580552'
}
},
{
bidder: 'onedisplay',
params: {
placement: '6593980', //300x600
network: '4920.1',
server: 'adserver-eu.adtech.advertising.com'
}
},
{
bidder: 'appnexus',
params: {
placementId: '13395905' //300x600
}
},
// {
// bidder: 'richaudience',
// params: {
// supplyType: 'site',
// pid: '1HLisz9mEK' //300x100 320x100 300x250 300x600
// }
// },
{
bidder: 'improvedigital',
params: {
placementId:22022651 //300x250 , 300x600
}
}
]
};
// DESKTOP CINESERIE_INREAD
var adUnit_DES_CINESERIE_INREAD = {
code: '/29505920/CINESERIE_INREAD',
mediaTypes: {
banner: {
sizes: [
[300, 250]
]
}
},
bids: [
{
bidder: 'pubmatic',
params: {
publisherId: '156805',
adSlot: 'cineserie_300x250'
}
},
{
bidder: 'criteo',
params: {
zoneId: "803591" //300x250
}
},
{
bidder: 'ix',
params: {
siteId: '263981',
size: [300, 250]
}
},
{
bidder: 'asqMax_adnxs',
params: {
placementId: '18474725'
}
},
{
bidder: 'asqClassic_adnxs',
params: {
placementId: '18474716'
}
},
{
bidder: 'asqBrand_adnxs',
params: {
placementId: '18474718'
}
},
{
bidder: 'rubicon',
params: {
accountId: '17260',
siteId: '161218',
zoneId: '773060'
}
},
{
bidder: 'asqRubicon',
params: {
accountId: '9585',
siteId: '311340',
zoneId: '1580552'
}
},
{
bidder: 'onedisplay',
params: {
placement: '6593982', //300x250
network: '4920.1',
server: 'adserver-eu.adtech.advertising.com'
}
},
{
bidder: 'appnexus',
params: {
placementId: '13395906' //300x250
}
},
{
bidder: 'teads',
params: {
placementId: 105145,
pageId: 97065
}
},
{
bidder: 'adyoulike',
params: {
placement: '6137aefd92a38507fc2413f3b52bcf69' //Size 300x250 BTF
}
},
// {
// bidder: 'richaudience',
// params: {
// supplyType: 'site',
// pid: '1HLisz9mEK' //300x100 320x100 300x250 300x600
// }
// },
{
bidder: 'triplelift',
params: {
inventoryCode: 'EBorealis_CineSerie_Inread' //sizeless
}
},
{
bidder: 'improvedigital',
params: {
placementId:22181927 //300x250 , 300x600
}
}
]
};
//CINESERIE_HEADER (not in use by prebid)
var adUnit_CINESERIE_HEADER = {
code: '/29505920/CINESERIE_HEADER',
mediaTypes: {
banner: {
sizes: [
[300, 250],
[728, 90],
[970, 90],
[970, 250]
]
}
},
bids: [
]
};
//CINESERIE_INTERSTITIAL (not in use by prebid)
var adUnit_CINESERIE_INTERSTITIAL = {
code: '/29505920/CINESERIE_INTERSTITIAL',
mediaTypes: {
banner: {
sizes: [
[1, 1]
]
}
},
bids: [
]
};
//CINESERIE_CUSTOM (not in use by prebid)
var adUnit_CINESERIE_CUSTOM = {
code: '/29505920/CINESERIE_CUSTOM',
mediaTypes: {
banner: {
sizes: [
[1, 1]
]
}
},
bids: [
]
};
/* SET ADUNITS */
if (isMobile) {
adUnits = adUnits.concat(
adUnit_MOB_CINESERIE_FOOTER,
adUnit_MOB_CINESERIE_SKIN,
adUnit_MOB_CINESERIE_SIDEBAR,
adUnit_MOB_CINESERIE_OUTREAD,
adUnit_MOB_CINESERIE_INFEED,
adUnit_MOB_CINESERIE_MIDDLE,
adUnit_MOB_CINESERIE_INREAD,
adUnit_CINESERIE_HEADER,
adUnit_CINESERIE_INTERSTITIAL,
adUnit_CINESERIE_CUSTOM
);
} else {
// Desktop Not Homepage adUnits
adUnits = adUnits.concat(
adUnit_DES_CINESERIE_FOOTER,
adUnit_DES_CINESERIE_SKIN,
adUnit_DES_CINESERIE_SIDEBAR,
adUnit_DES_CINESERIE_OUTREAD,
adUnit_DES_CINESERIE_INFEED,
adUnit_DES_CINESERIE_MIDDLE,
adUnit_DES_CINESERIE_INREAD,
adUnit_CINESERIE_HEADER,
adUnit_CINESERIE_INTERSTITIAL,
adUnit_CINESERIE_CUSTOM
);
}
window.ebam_configs = {"no_ebam_key":"3Rs9AWjdrFm2rzgR","no_ebam_query_var":"false","bpiframe_script":"https://plx.cineserie.com/assets/public/js/bpiframe.js","device_width":"680","slots_array":{"div-custom":{"div_id":"div-custom","slot_id":"/29505920/CINESERIE_CUSTOM","slot_sizes_desktop":"[[1,1]]","slot_sizes_mobile":"[[1,1]]","no_clean":"true"},"div-header":{"div_id":"div-header","slot_id":"/29505920/CINESERIE_HEADER","slot_sizes_desktop":"[[970,90],[970,250]]","slot_sizes_mobile":"[[300,250]]","no_clean":"false"},"div-inread":{"div_id":"div-inread","slot_id":"/29505920/CINESERIE_INREAD","slot_sizes_desktop":"[[1,1],[300,250]]","slot_sizes_mobile":"[[1,1],[300,250]]","no_clean":"true"},"div-interstitial":{"div_id":"div-interstitial","slot_id":"/29505920/CINESERIE_INTERSTITIAL","slot_sizes_desktop":"[[1,1]]","slot_sizes_mobile":"[[1,1]]","no_clean":"true"},"div-outread":{"div_id":"div-outread","slot_id":"/29505920/CINESERIE_OUTREAD","slot_sizes_desktop":"[[1,1],[300,250]]","slot_sizes_mobile":"[[1,1],[300,250]]","no_clean":"true"},"div-sidebar":{"div_id":"div-sidebar","slot_id":"/29505920/CINESERIE_SIDEBAR","slot_sizes_desktop":"[[300,250],[300,600]]","slot_sizes_mobile":"[[300,250],[300,600]]","no_clean":"false"},"div-skin":{"div_id":"div-skin","slot_id":"/29505920/CINESERIE_SKIN","slot_sizes_desktop":"[[1,1],[970,90],[970,250]]","slot_sizes_mobile":"[[1,1],[320,100],[300,100]]","no_clean":"true"},"div-middle":{"div_id":"div-middle","slot_id":"/29505920/CINESERIE_MIDDLE","slot_sizes_desktop":"[[300,250]]","slot_sizes_mobile":"[[300,250]]","no_clean":"false"},"div-infeed":{"div_id":"div-infeed","slot_id":"/29505920/CINESERIE_INFEED","slot_sizes_desktop":"[[1,1],[300,250]]","slot_sizes_mobile":"[[1,1],[300,250]]","no_clean":"false"},"div-movie-skin":{"div_id":"div-movie-skin","slot_id":"/29505920/CINESERIE_SKIN-2","slot_sizes_desktop":"[[1,1]]","slot_sizes_mobile":"[[1,1]]","no_clean":"true"},"div-footer":{"div_id":"div-footer","slot_id":"/29505920/CINESERIE_FOOTER","slot_sizes_desktop":"[[970,90],[970,250]]","slot_sizes_mobile":"[[300,250]]","no_clean":"false"}},"use_lazy_load":true,"time_for_refresh_desktop":"50","time_for_refresh_mobile":"50","refresh_empty_ads":"10","load_ad_before_vp_desktop":"1","load_ad_before_vp_mobile":"1","throttle_time":500,"load_ad_before_px":300,"use_analytics":true,"use_prebid":true,"prebid_timeout":"2000","cmp_timeout":"8000","bidder_timeout":"2000","buffer_timeout":"400","max_requests":"6","disable_ajax_timeout":false,"prebid_script":"https://www.cineserie.com/wp-content/plugins/eb_ad-manager/prebid/prebid3.4.0_1.js","no_float_before_el":"","adslots":{"after_n_p_desktop":{"print_name":"after_n_p_desktop","ad_type":"after-each-p","print_ad_ad_slot":"div-middle","print_ad_margin":"15px 15px 15px 0","each_n":"10","print_ad_selector":".news-page-text > p","text_arround":"true","float_alternated":"true"},"after_n_p_mobile":{"print_name":"after_n_p_mobile","ad_type":"after-each-p","print_ad_ad_slot":"div-middle","print_ad_margin":"15px 15px 15px 0","each_n":"3","print_ad_selector":".news-page-text > p","on_mobile":"true"},"after_n_posts":{"print_name":"after_n_posts","ad_type":"after-each-post","print_ad_ad_slot":"div-infeed","print_ad_margin":"","each_n":"4","print_ad_selector":"body:not(.home) .cat-box-content > ul > li, .cat-box-content > .item-list, .post-listing > .item-list"},"skin":{"print_name":"skin","ad_type":"before-first-element","print_ad_ad_slot":"div-skin","print_ad_margin":"15px 0 15px","print_ad_selector":".category #main-content, .archive #main-content, .single-post #main-content, .page #main-content, .single-eb_movie #main-content .content-mid .content, .single-eb_person #main-content .content-mid, .single-eb_serie #main-content .content-mid .content","on_desktop":"true","on_mobile":"true"},"after_n_posts_mobile":{"print_name":"after_n_posts_mobile","ad_type":"after-each-post","print_ad_ad_slot":"div-infeed","print_ad_margin":"","each_n":"4","print_ad_selector":".cat-box-content > ul > li, .cat-box-content > .item-list, .post-listing > .item-list","on_mobile":"true"},"Custom_1x1":{"print_name":"Custom_1x1","ad_type":"before-first-element","print_ad_ad_slot":"div-custom","print_ad_margin":"","print_ad_selector":"#theme-header, #header_wrapper","on_desktop":"true","on_mobile":"true"},"skin_desktop":{"print_name":"skin_desktop","ad_type":"before-first-element","print_ad_ad_slot":"div-skin","print_ad_margin":"15px 0 15px","on_desktop":"true","print_ad_selector":".page_type_series_video_page #content_center_top_wrapper #content_center_top_2, .page_type_movie_video_page #content_center_top_wrapper #content_center_top_2, .page_type_movie_page #content_center_top_wrapper #content_center_top_2, .page_type_person_page #content_center_top_wrapper #content_center_top_2, .page_type_series_page #content_center_top_wrapper #content_center_top_2, .page_type_series_season_page #content_center_top_wrapper #content_center_top_2, .page_type_news_page #content_center_top_wrapper #content_center_top_2, .page_type_birthday_page #content_center_top_wrapper #content_center_top_2, .page_type_news_list_page #content_center_top_wrapper #content_center_top_2, .page_type_user_list_page #content_center_top_wrapper #content_center_top_2, .page_type_movie_sessions_page #content_center_top_wrapper #content_center_top_2, .page_type_user_page #content_center_top_wrapper #content_center_top_2"},"skin_mobile":{"print_name":"skin_mobile","ad_type":"before-first-element","print_ad_ad_slot":"div-skin","print_ad_margin":"0","on_mobile":"true","print_ad_selector":"#content"},"before_titles_movie_mobile":{"print_name":"before_titles_movie_mobile","ad_type":"after-each-element","print_ad_ad_slot":"div-sidebar","print_ad_margin":"15px 0","print_ad_selector":".page_type_movie_page #latest_news_block_wrapper","on_mobile":"true"}},"use_targeting":true,"targeting_array":{"logged":"","url":"/news/cinema/chris-pratt-devient-indiana-jones-dans-une-video-deepfake-3467722/","movie_name":"IndianaJonesetlesaventuriersdel27archeperdue","movie_genre":"action","post_id":"3467722","post_type":"post","video":"no","page_type":"single","homepage":"no","allow_adx":"yes"},"on_infinite_scroll":".lg-outer","prebid_bidderSettings":"","clean_ads_on_scroll":true,"page_type":"single","debug_mode":false};
$(document).on("js_loaded_ebam_public", function() { if (typeof(window.noebam) === "undefined") ebamInit(); });
console.log("Container: content_center_top_1 exists in content_template but not on the current page. Going to remove it.");
$(document).trigger('container_loaded_news_page_breadcrumb_navigation_component', []);
$(document).trigger('container_loaded_news_page_facebook_media_component', []);
$(document).trigger('container_loaded_news_page_title_component', []);
$(document).trigger('container_loaded_news_page_multimedia_component', []);
$(document).trigger('container_loaded_news_page_social_media_buttons_component', []);
$(document).trigger('container_loaded_news_page_text_component', []);
load_container("#content_main_left_block_6", "/v2/news_page_under_the_fold_component/news_page_post_id/3467722?ct=content_main_left_block_6", "");
$(document).trigger('container_loaded_news_page_sidebar_component', []);
console.log("Container: sidebar_block_2 exists in content_template but not on the current page. Going to remove it.");
load_container("#content_main_bottom_1", "/v2/ad_bottom_component?ct=content_main_bottom_1", "");
load_container("#content_main_bottom_2", "/v2/news_page_floating_see_also_component/news_page_post_id/3467722?ct=content_main_bottom_2", "");
if ((typeof(ga) !== 'undefined')) {
ga('set', 'dimension1', 'Kenneth Bosse');
console.log('Analytics: dimension1 = Kenneth Bosse');
ga('set', 'dimension2', '2020');
console.log('Analytics: dimension2 = 2020');
ga('set', 'dimension6', '2020-05');
console.log('Analytics: dimension6 = 2020-05');
ga('set', 'dimension3', 'A la une');console.log('Analytics: dimension3 = A la une');}
window.jwwidget_search_string="Chris Pratt devient Indiana Jones dans une vidéo deepfake";
$(document).trigger('container_loaded_news_page', []);
}
document.getElementsByTagName("head")[0].appendChild(pagebundlescript);
}
document.getElementsByTagName("head")[0].appendChild(basescript);
}
document.getElementsByTagName("head")[0].appendChild(spfjsscript);
};
document.getElementsByTagName("head")[0].appendChild(jqueryscript);};setTimeout(initializer, 1200);