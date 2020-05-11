Chris Pratt biography Chris Pratt with Gala.fr

Chris Pratt was born June 21, 1979 in Virginia, Minnesota. From a modest background – his mother Kathleen is a cashier and her father works in the building – Chris is the youngest of a family of three children. He occupies his free time drawing characters and super heroes. He grew up in the State of Washington, Lake Stevens, and adolescence, unlike his classmates, he developed a passion for the fight rather than to american football. Server in a restaurant of Hawaii, he is accidentally discovered by a director, Rae Dawn Chong, who offered him a role in the thriller Cursed Part 3 (2000).

Chris Pratt goes unnoticed on the big screen, but he nevertheless decides to proceed in this direction. His perseverance has paid off, as he began two years later in several television series; he landed a recurring role in Everwood, then appears in Newport Beach, and since 2009 he played Andy Dwyer, a character slapstick and immature, in Parks and Recreation. At the same time, he collects the supporting roles in the cinema; Wanted (2008), Best enemy (2009) or A evening of hell (2011). But it is the role of a baseball player in 2011 The strategist that will radically change his image. Among the casting is prestigious, Brad Pitt, Philip Seymour Hoffman, Chris Pratt – who has lost several kilos for the role – draws its pin from the play. His talent recognized, the directors entrusted him with roles more varied and more complete. In 2013, it is the poster of Zero Dark Thirty, Kathryn Bigelow and Delivery Man, Ken Scott. The actor does not hesitate to shape his body the weight of which fluctuates at the whim of roles (he weighs 140 pounds for the filming of Delivery Man). In 2014, Marvel studios entrusted him with a role in The guardians of the galaxythe result is already announced for 2017. In 2015, its role in Jurassic World propelled him to the rank of the new Hollywood sex symbol.

Side private life, the actor is sharing the life of the actress Emily VanCamp, met on the filming ofEverwood in 2004. But the couple separated two years later, and Chris Pratt has a crush on the actress Anna Faris. Their marriage was celebrated on July 9, 2009. The couple has a little boy, Jack, born on August 25, 2012. In July 2017, the couple announced their separation. Their divorce will be pronounced in October 2018. On January 13, 2019, he announced on his account Instagram his engagement with Katherine Schwarzenegger. On 8 June 2019, the couple married in California.