Chris Pratt biography Chris Pratt with Voici.fr

Chris Pratt was born June 21, 1979 in Minnesota and spent his childhood in the State of Washington. It does not intend to be an actor, but fate gets in the way. There is a server in a restaurant, when a director the cue and offered him a role in a horror movie Curses-Part 3 (2000). The film does not mark the spirits, but when Chris Pratt decided to embark on a career as an actor.

He joined the series Everwood in 2002, in which he played one of the main characters during the four seasons. Thanks to the success ofEverwoodChris Pratt became known to the general public and the film makes the eyes soft. It turns up in several films : Strangers with Candy, Kids in America, Best enemy…

Etoffant a little at his filmography, it changes the registry and stops playing the characters immature. In 2009, he found the television by joining the cast of Parks and Recreation as a guest star, and finally his service is highly acclaimed by the viewers and it is completely integrated into the series. His talent recognized, he continued shooting and joined The Guardians of the Galaxy (2014), the blockbuster Marvel studios. The following year he obtained the main role in Jurassic World.

Side heart, Chris Pratt meets with Emily VanCamp on the set ofEverwood (2004). Their liaison lasted until 2006. Some time later he fell in love with Anna Faris. The couple married on July 9, 2009 and gives birth to Jack, August 25, 2012. In July 2017, the couple announced their separation. On January 13, 2019, he announced on his account Instagram his engagement with Katherine Schwarzenegger. The couple married on June 8, 2019 to Montecito. In April 2020, the newspapers reveal the pregnancy of Katherine.