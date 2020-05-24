Chris Pratt clears 51’000 mails by mistake

Updated 22.05.2020 at 12:47 pm

United States

The actor wanted to sort his messages, but he has made a pellet and erased all the contents of his inbox.

That will teach him to read his mails and respond when necessary. On 20 may, Chris Pratt has erased all the messages in his inbox by mistake, or 51’000 e-mails. The actor took the good resolution to sort his e-mails after her 7 year old son, Jack, made fun of him because he had dozens of unread messages. Following the remarks of his boy, Chris put himself in front of his computer, was filmed for his story Instagram and took the great decision to respond to 1000 people per day for a month.

It was counting without his clumsiness. In a few seconds and visibly inadvertently, the hero of “Guardians of the galaxy” has placed all the emails he had received in the trash and the latter is then automatically emptied. At least that is what we can see on the images shared on social networks.

“Oh shit! That is what I have done? It is now all clear, all my messages. Oh my God. It looks like a nightmare,” we hear the husband of Katherine Schwarzenegger. Philosopher, he preferred to see the good side of things: “It is a completely new departure,” he concluded.

( jfa )