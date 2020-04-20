Chris Pratt crashes the video of cooking of Katherine Schwarzenegger

Katherine Schwarzenegger went on Instagram this weekend to share a video of herself preparing a strawberry shortcake. However, his tutorial of cooking has been interrupted by Chris Pratt, who practiced his golf swing in the kitchen.

“While I do this video, I prefer this by saying that my husband will play golf in the background,” informed the author of 30 years.

As Schwarzenegger has demonstrated each step of the recipe, Pratt could be heard playing a virtual sport.

“This is my moment PGA,” said the actor of 40 years at any given time.

It also seemed to be very excited by his performance.

“Oh, it looks good. Oh, it looks really good”, guardians of the Galaxy said the star.

Schwarzenegger could not help but laugh throughout the experience and showed her husband some support.

“Good job, sweetheart,” she said.

At a given time, Pratt has squashed the tutorial to review the banana bread that Schwarzenegger had cooked the day before.

“I’m here to attest that the banana bread Katherine is truly remarkable. I love it,” he said. “I got a little giddy inside when she said that these two loaves are for us. They will be gone in less than a day. Good job, baby.