Chris Pratt dare to say it: men are also wounded by the criticism on their physical appearance





CINEMA – Who said that the celebrity women were the only victims of criticism on their physical appearance? Certainly not Chris Pratt, and he makes it well know on Instagram through a publication, positive and full of humor.

The one who, in the series “Parks & Recreation”, was a little the stock has already made a lot of efforts to play the role of Peter Quill in “Guardians of the Galaxy”. While the actor of 37 years is in the middle of shooting of “Jurassic World 2”, it is forced to adhere to a diet very strictly in order to maintain the ratio of fat/muscle in his gorgeous body.

For the past week, Chris Pratt has therefore launched a mini series on his account Instagram called “What’s My Snack?”. In his hilarious videos American presents to its fans the in-case he takes in between two shots, such as a smoothie with cacao, baobab, banana and chia seeds.

But instead of posting a new episode this Thursday, march 23, Chris Pratt has shared a photograph for a respond to the criticisms he had recently received on his physique.

"There are so many people who have said that I looked too skinny in the last few episodes of #WHATSMYSNACK, he comments. Some went so far as to say that I was 'skeletal'. You know, this is not because I am a man I am impervious to these gibes. The 'body shaming', it hurts." This is the first time a celebrity male denounces this kind of behavior. In a different genre, Vin Diesel was required to prove that he still had abs in the face of the remarks on his belly.

And because the messages go always better with a dash of humour, the actor added: “So to prove that I’m comfortable in my body, here is a selfie of me, weighing what I consider to be my ideal weight. 226kg. 0% body fat”.

“I fuck around. This is a skull of T-Rex. How I’ve been”, has fun there while making a nod to his next film.

