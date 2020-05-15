Chris Pratt embodies Indiana Jones in this Deepfake incredible

And if Chris Pratt, our beloved Star-Lord, played Indiana Jones ? According to one rumor, the Guardian of the Galaxy was tipped to take over the role held until now by Harrison Ford. The actor portraying the famous aventutrier for so many years was quickly swept this rumor, no one will play Indiana Jones besides him, a YouTuber had fun making a Deepfake. Chris Pratt becomes Indiana Jones the time of a few minutes !

The next Idiana Jones is expected to start in 2022. Today, we know that Chris Pratt does will not the character. However, this has not prevented the Youtubeur Shamok to replace Harrison Ford for the actor from Guardians of the Galaxy. A result stunning !

Read also Disney has just taken a major decision that is going to rebel cinema

In fact, thanks to almost 5,000 photos of Chris Pratt, Shamok was able to superimpose the actor’s face on that of Harrison Ford. A long-term task, he explained : “More than 20,000 individual images of faces were used to create a profile of each face. They were then trained for more than 128 hours.” The YouTubeur is not his first test since he was also one of Will Smith as Neo in the Matrix.

― © Shamok / YouTube

Now, we all know what that would have done to see Chris Pratt play as the famous adventurer. The next Indiana Jones should be out by 2022 always with Harrison Ford, who is not ready to give up this role. In fact, the actor said in an interview : “When I am dead, it will be dead.”