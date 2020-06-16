Chris Pratt gives a lot of tips !

From the beginning of his career, Tom Holland you can count on the support of Chris Pratt. It is of great help on a daily basis with their advice !

Always so close to Tom Holland, the interpreter of Spiderman, Chris Pratt looks back on his friendship. He has given everything in the beginning of his career ! MCE explains to you everything from a to Z.

Start in the world of cinema it is difficult to. Below, some of the actors do not hesitate to give advice to small new.

The evidence with Tom Holland ! Upon his arrival to the franchise of Marvel, the actor of Iron Man, Robert Downey Jr, what takes you under his garlic.

Today, the two men live a relationship of friendship very strong. On the other hand, the beautiful goss, 24 years of age was able to integrate more quickly in the cast of the Avengers.

But Robert Downey Jr it is not the only one to support the young actor. In effect, Chris Pratt is very interested to the one who assumes the role of Spiderman.

So, Tom Holland, the creation of genuine links with Chris Pratt. Now friends for years, the two actors are become inseparable. And it is not by chance !

Tom Holland, who owes him everything

It is very simple. When Chris Pratt meets with Tom Holland, the actor of 40 years does not reflect : he wants to give the best advice to which the young man could succeed.

Therefore, the actor returns to the beginning of their friendship and is entrusted to our colleagues from ABC 30.

“When I met Tom there are about four or five years, he made his debut in the Marvel universe “, says the hero of the Guardians of the Galaxy.

“I found myself in this position where I could to offer my supportwell , one thing that is so important. “

Then Chris Pratt recalls the advice given to him by Tom Holland. As : “Remember who you are” or “you are going to leave it to sink on its own if you do not stay nice”, “

But this is not all. He also explained the importance “save” your money, or stay “smart “ andt ” nice “. And we must believe that the actor has heard !

