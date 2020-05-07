“Chris Pratt has helped me during the crisis of Spider-Man”

Share

We have all participated in the great crisis of Spider-Man. The agreement broken between Sony and Marvel has led to a very bad pass to Tom Holland. But fortunately, the actor had the support of Chris Pratt, his partner in the UCM.

The famous crisis between Sony and Marvel It was one of the hottest topics of 2019, where we learned that the agreement between the two producers had been broken. Although the fans have had a hard time, the worst was Tom Hollandthat currently gives life to Spider-man. The actor confessed to having been “broken and very angry,” but fortunately, he had the confinement of his partner Chris Pratt

In an interview with Variety in the preview Onward, the film that he shares with Pratt, Tom Holland was honest about the role he had during this difficult time with Spider-Man“Everyone has supported me, of course, but Chris and I were in the scenes together [de la D23 Expo] before we call it on scene. I announced the new because he didn’t know and he said: “No, it will not happen. This will not happen. They will repair and, if not, all will be well. You’ll be good.” It was so great to have him at my side because he is someone that I admire and I appreciate. I’m glad we’re good friends. “

The salvation

On other occasions, the actor who plays Spider-Man had already commented on how much he was worried for the future of the character and his.this is why Bob Iger, CEO of Disney, has called it: “I did it because I knew that I was very worried, ( … ), and I knew how important this was to him and how important it was for us. He told me: “If it pleases you. Can you do something? Please, sir, please? And I answered: “Tom, I’ll try it.” The rest is already known: Spidey is finally remained in the UCM thanks to Tom and at the insistence of the fans.

