Chris Pratt has supported Tom Holland on the fallout of the Sony / Marvel Spider-Man

Sony s Spider man star Tom Holland reveals that Chris Pratt was at his side to offer support through the spin-off infamous but short-lived between Sony Pictures and Marvel Studios. Last summer, the two companies were briefly severed their ties after having failed in the negotiations on a new agreement, a breach which was essentially expelled Spider-Man in the MCU and has left the Holland worse for wear. But all is well in the universe, because they have since announced to have put aside their differences to continue to build on what has been a very fruitful relationship so far.

Sony has released two films Spider-Man in the MCU, both with Holland, and a third installment is in progress. But plans for Spider-Man: Homecoming 3 became uncertain when the news of Disney and Sony has split over their inability to conclude a new financing agreement. Disney, the parent company of Marvel, has proposed that the future businesses to be financed on a plan 50/50, but Sony wanted to keep things as they were, with the configuration allowing Marvel to win five percent of the first dollar gross, as well as all the income from merchandising. Fortunately for everyone, the companies have backtracked shortly after, much to the relief of Holland.

The actor of 23 years, has not hidden that he was upset by all of this and, in December, had admitted that he had cried during a phone call, drunk with the CEO of Disney, Bob Iger. In the end, this phone call has greatly contributed to repair relations between the two companies, and Holland was recently revealed that Pratt, who plays Star-Lord in the MCU, had backed him during the ordeal. Holland and Pratt are playing together in the next Disney movie Onward, and, speaking at the first Tuesday night, the actor of Spider-Man said Pratt assured him that all would be well between the two giants of the entertainment and all would be well for him, as they renew or not. their agreement. “Everyone was really supportive, absolutely everyone,” said the british actor to Variety, adding:

But Chris and I were obviously in the scenes together before we are called on stage and I told him the news and he had not yet heard. And he said: “ No, it’s not going to happen, they will understand and if not, that’s okay ”, so it is really nice to have in my corner because this is someone that I look really and enjoy. I’m glad we’re good friends.

Holland will have a schedule pretty loaded for the future, with the film adaptation of Naughty Dog’s Uncharted, which should start filming in about a month, although a new director has not been appointed yet. The film’s release was recently pushed back to march 5, 2021 – not the first delay of its history of development troubled – after having been prepared for a launch this holiday season. Holland also plays in The Devil All The Time, a film that will be released this year on Netflix. He will be joined by co-star of the Avengers, Sebastian Stan (Bucky Barnes aka The Winter Soldier) and the film is produced by another co-star of Marvel in Jake Gyllenhaal, who played the villain Quentin Beck aka Mysterio in Spider-Man: Far in 2019 Of the house.

Fans of Spider-Man were quite relieved to learn that Disney and Sony had entered into a new contract, but may not be more than Holland. The role of the actor as a super-hero with web-slinging has been well received overall and while he probably would have stayed Spider-Man with Sony acting alone, it is likely that everyone, including Pratt, prefers that he wander around the MCU. The two actors seem to have developed a bit of a bromance lately, so just as well.

