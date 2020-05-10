Chris Pratt hero of the reboot of the Saint ?

After Roger Moore and Val Kilmer, it’s the star of Guardians of the Galaxy ?

The Holyspy of the literature embodied by the British Roger Moore on television in the 1960s, and then by the American Val Kilmer in 1997, is going to come back on the big screen. The Paramount is preparing a reboot produced by Lorenzo di Bonaventura (Transformers) and he already has an actor in mind : Chris Pratt. The star of the Guardians of the galaxy and Jurassic World is in talks to take the leading role, reveals Deadline.

Roger Moore in one of his last roles, is the remake of the Saint, soon to be available



For the moment, this new version of the Saint has no director assigned to you, or shoot in/out. Chris Pratt has just turned in The Kid, a western about Billy the Kid directed by Vincent D’onofrio (actor Full Metal Jacketseries Daredevil…).

