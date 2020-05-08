Chris Pratt in a series produced by Antoine Fuqua

(Relaxnews) – The actor Chris Pratt (“Guardians of the Galaxy”) and director Antoine Fuqua (“Training Day”, “Equalizer”…) will work together on the series “Terminal List” for the company RCN Television. This will be an adaptation of the eponymous novel by Jack Carr. In addition to playing for one and for another, the two individuals will be executive producers.

The information is reported by the american website Variety which also announces that David DiGilio will support the writing of the series. The latter was the creator of the series for ABC , “Traveler” (2007) with Matt Bomer, who had only a single season despite its critical success. More recently he was behind the series “Street Angel”. For the moment, no chain has been officially attached to the project.

“Terminal List” is described as a thriller conspiracy in which Chris Pratt propose Reece, a “Marine” section of Navy SEALs was taken in an ambuscade during a secret mission. On his return to the country, Reece will be consumed by his doubts and his guilt before a new index does not make think of a possible conspiracy.

The duo Fuqua – Pratt finds himself after having worked together in the western remake of 2016 “The 7 mercenaries”. Fuqua produced and Pratt played one of the seven mercenaries. For Chris Pratt it will mark a return to television after his appearances in the series “Everwood” (2002) and ‘Parks and Recreation” (2009).

Antoine Fuqua has worked for the small screen and in particular for CBS and the USA Network with the adjustments in series of his films “Training Day” and “Shooter”.