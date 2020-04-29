Chris Pratt in Captain America ? Find out who has tried what

Sarah Finn, the casting director’s main Marvel Cinematic Universe, a shared new info on the manner in which Marvel Studios has distributed the roles of super heroes and the biggest stars.

Finn has talked about the process of hearings in the November issue of The Hollywood Reportercoming back on the way the MCU has assembled its roster of heroes for a little over a decade, and telling how some of the role have failed to be attributed to others.

For example, with the possibility that Chadwick Boseman has joined the Guardians of the Galaxywhen the star of Get On Up was first auditioning to play Drax the Destroyer. It did not work, but the executive members of the cast have been reminded of the actor when the recruitment of Black Panther began, because they thought that Boseman had all the qualities required to wear the uniform of the King of Wakanda.

Similarly, Chris Pratt has stumbled before becoming a Star Lord in The Guardians of the Galaxy, since it was first auditioning to become Captain Americabefore the shield star comes to Chris Evans. Then, Finn has played a major role in convincing James Gunn to give his chance to be the star of Parks and Recreation, while the two were reluctant to meet.

“It has been a real challenge, “ admits Sarah Finn. “But when they met, it was packed. They became buddies like pigs, and I think that this relationship has truly brought the creation of Star-Lord. “

Elsewhere, Lupita’nyong o has tried for the role of Nebula, daughter of Thanos, who was assigned next to Karen Gillan. A few years later, Finn and his team have re-engaged with a “direct offer “ for that’nyong o joined the Black Panther in the role of Nakia to the sides of the T Challa Chadwick Boseman, who noted his “incredible, exceptional talent. “

Sarah Finn has not finished his work behind the scenes of the MCU after having been involved in all the films from Iron Man to Endgame. She was recently in the chair of recruiting for the titles of Phase 4, whether for cinema or for tv. Maybe one day, we will tell the stories of the cast of The Eternals, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, or Thor: Love and Thunder, among many others to come.

