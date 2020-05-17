Chris Pratt is (almost) the new Indiana Jones

We wait with serious anticipation, Indiana Jones 5, the return of the adventures of the character played by Harrison Ford. If Steven Spielberg will not be at the controls of this new opus, the actor for whom he is an iconic role, has already set the bar very high. But, what would have happened if it was not him who had donned the famous fedora and cracks the famous whip ? This is what a user has tried placing… Chris Pratt, actor Guardians of the Galaxy or Jurassic Park in the role with the help of a video deepfake. A choice that is not innocent, since the actor would have been considered for the role at a time.

Chris Pratt made a good Indiana Jones ?

If it was not selected as it is known now, the actor proves yet particularly stunning in this role, as you can see below. Images of the first three films were used for this assembly.

If you are curious how this deepfake has been achieved, Shamook, the author has also published a making-of that allows him to explain his method. “More than 20,000 images have been used for a profile of each face “. The computers were then turned over 128 hours to obtain the result.

According to the information that have been released so far, Indiana Jones 5 will be the sequel to Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal skull, the 4th episode of the saga. This is James Mangold who will replace Steven Spielberg to the realization of this new film. The rumors also state the fact that the character of Indiana Jones should not die in this episode. What open the door to a sixth movie then ? Remains to be seen if Harrison Ford will be keen to continue. It is already the opposite of what its role is taken over by someone else.