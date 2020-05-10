Chris Pratt is embarking on a diet inspired from the Bible

The body of Chris Pratt has its reasons which reason does not know. In the course of his roles, the american actor has become an expert in the transformations that are extreme. Employee overfed in the series Parks and Recreationhe became a hero to the abdominal bulging in The Guardians of the Galaxy. His favorite weapon, the plans drastic. The last date used knowledge, a few little dishes, cooked to the taste of the day, of the Bible.

The diet is called the “Daniel Diet”in other words, the regime of Daniel. It is an fast religious very practiced by the evangelical protestants in the United States. The principle is based essentially on two points : the restriction and the prayer.

Another very important aspect, Chris Pratt must not feed food from the soil. The list of foods prohibited is so long enough. Finished meat and fish dishes are dear to the viandard Chris Pratt. Finished the alcohol, the hero of Jurassic Park will have to settle for water.

Left, Chris Pratt in “Delivery Man” (2013), right in “the Guardians of the Galaxy” (2014)

Credit : Constantin Film Verleih GmbH/The Walt Disney Company France



21 days, this is the time of this diet drastic like a soul-searching religious. The end date coincides with the release of The Great Adventure Lego 2, in which it doubles a character. The release is planned in France on February 21, 2019. Unfortunately, an animation film requires, it will have to wait to see the new body a “saint” of Chris Pratt.

